Japan’s emperor says he looks forward to deepening ties with Britain’s royals during UK visit

Japan's Emperor Naruhito speaks during a press conference at the Imperial Palace in advance of his visit to Britain, Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool)

By Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Posted June 19, 2024 10:24 am.

Last Updated June 19, 2024 10:26 am.

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Emperor Naruhito said Wednesday he is “delighted” to finally be able to visit Britain after the trip was delayed by several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The royal said he looks forward to rekindling his friendship with the British royal family and exploring Oxford, where he studied about 40 years ago.

Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako, will make a weeklong visit to Britain starting Saturday. The trip was originally planned for 2020 at the invitation of the late Queen Elizabeth II as a first of his overseas visits after his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019.

“I’m truly delighted to be able to make a visit to Britain this time,” Naruhito told reporters ahead of his June 22-29 trip with Masako. The emperor said he regretted that they could not make the trip while Queen Elizabeth was alive.

“Through our upcoming visit, I would like to reflect on the long history of exchanges fostered between Japan and Britain,” Naruhito said. He hoped to nurture the friendship with King Charles III and Queen Camilla and other members of Britain’s royal family, and boost relations between the two sides through meetings and exchanges.

Naruhito thanked King Charles III for accommodating the visit despite him still recovering from cancer treatment. He wished both Charles and Katherine, the Princess of Wales, who is also undergoing cancer treatment, a speedy recovery.

Japan’s imperial family has had close relations with Britain’s royal family for three generations starting from his grandfather, late Emperor Hirohito.

Naruhito acknowledged that there had been difficult times when Japan and Britain fought on opposing sides during World War II, but he said Japan has since focused on peace and prosperity on the global stage. Japan and Britain have developed strong ties in areas from the economy to science and technology and culture, he said.

The trip includes a visit to Oxford University, where both he and Masako studied separately before their marriage. Naruhito said he looks forward to returning to Oxford and exploring the city with his wife together for the first time.

Naruhito researched the 18th-century Thames River transport system while at Merton College from 1983 to 1985.

The emperor recalled the late queen serving him tea at Buckingham Palace when he visited London in 1983. He also fondly remembered being invited to a barbecue with the queen and other royals, and going fly fishing in Scotland with then-Prince Charles.

During his upcoming trip, Naruhito will visit the Thames Barrier, pay respects to the grave of the Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abby, lay flowers at the tombs of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at the King George VI Chapel in Windsor, and visit the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, among other activities.

The couple has a relatively relaxed schedule in part due to considerations for Masako, who is still recovering from the stress-induced conditions she developed soon after she giving birth to the couple’s only child, Princess Aiko and amid pressure to have a son to continue Japan’s male-only imperial succession.

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press







Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot

A Brampton man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in the Vaughan Mills parking lot. Officers were called to the area just before 5:30...

15m ago

Boy, 6, dead after being struck by school bus in Vaughan
Boy, 6, dead after being struck by school bus in Vaughan

A six-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a school bus in Vaughan on Wednesday morning. York Regional Police were called to the Pierre Berton Boulevard and Kleinburg Summit Way area, near Kipling...

breaking

1h ago

Tractor-trailer involved in fiery crash on Hwy. 401 westbound express, clean up to last hours
Tractor-trailer involved in fiery crash on Hwy. 401 westbound express, clean up to last hours

A portion of the westbound Highway 401 express lanes are closed after a tractor-trailer was involved in a fiery crash, with cleanup expected to take several hours. It happened around 3 a.m. near Leslie...

31m ago

Streetcar derailment affecting multiple routes in downtown core: TTC
Streetcar derailment affecting multiple routes in downtown core: TTC

As if traffic woes in the downtown core weren't bad enough, the TTC says a streetcar derailment at King and Church streets on Wednesday morning is causing a "significant disruption." TTC spokesperson...

9m ago

Top Stories

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot

A Brampton man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in the Vaughan Mills parking lot. Officers were called to the area just before 5:30...

15m ago

Boy, 6, dead after being struck by school bus in Vaughan
Boy, 6, dead after being struck by school bus in Vaughan

A six-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a school bus in Vaughan on Wednesday morning. York Regional Police were called to the Pierre Berton Boulevard and Kleinburg Summit Way area, near Kipling...

breaking

1h ago

Tractor-trailer involved in fiery crash on Hwy. 401 westbound express, clean up to last hours
Tractor-trailer involved in fiery crash on Hwy. 401 westbound express, clean up to last hours

A portion of the westbound Highway 401 express lanes are closed after a tractor-trailer was involved in a fiery crash, with cleanup expected to take several hours. It happened around 3 a.m. near Leslie...

31m ago

Streetcar derailment affecting multiple routes in downtown core: TTC
Streetcar derailment affecting multiple routes in downtown core: TTC

As if traffic woes in the downtown core weren't bad enough, the TTC says a streetcar derailment at King and Church streets on Wednesday morning is causing a "significant disruption." TTC spokesperson...

9m ago

Most Watched Today

3:23
Man named in mortgage fraud investigation among the dead in triple shooting
Man named in mortgage fraud investigation among the dead in triple shooting

A man who has been named in several mortgage fraud investigations is among the dead in a triple shooting. Shauna Hunt is outside the North York business where we are learning more about the people involved.

16h ago

3:11
Tensions at City Hall over Dundas Square renaming
Tensions at City Hall over Dundas Square renaming

City Council has approved renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square. Erica Natividad covers the clash at City Hall over the name and how one councilor considers the debate personal.

13h ago

2:33
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead

It was scary afternoon for parents of children at a North York daycare on Monday. A daytime shooting in a lobby of a building directly beside the childcare facility has left 3 people dead including the shooter. Melissa Nahkavoly has more.
2:39
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

The health community is again stressing that COVID-19 is not just a seasonal virus. Afua Baah speaks with one GTA doctor who is calling for residents to roll up their sleeves this summer after seeing a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

2:12
India gripped by extreme heat and consistent dry spell
India gripped by extreme heat and consistent dry spell

Indians in the North and West of the country -- including the capital -- are struggling to find water amid a deadly heat wave. Karling Donoghue explains how local officials are tackling the drought.

More Videos