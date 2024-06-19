Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 19, 2024 5:03 pm.

Last Updated June 19, 2024 5:12 pm.

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,516.90, down 94.40 points):

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down 4 cents, or 0.09 per cent, to $47.23 on 9.4 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down one cent, or 0.02 per cent, to $52.29 on 6.2 million shares.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (TSX:PPL). Energy. Down 15 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $49.54 on 3.5 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Finance. Down 63 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $141.76 on 2.7 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Unchanged at $50.78 on 2.6 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 44 cents, or 0.59 per cent, to $73.97 on 2.5 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSX:TKO). Up three cents, or 0.85 per cent, to $3.55. Officials with Unifor say wage increases and equity measures are part of the three-year collective agreement ratified Tuesday evening by workers at the Taseko Gibraltar mine in Williams Lake, British Columbia. The package includes wage increases of 13 per cent over three years and changes to the drug testing procedures, which the union says add clarity and fairness.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press

