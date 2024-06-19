New Caledonia police detain independence leader and 7 others in wake of revolt against French rule

FILE - Police wait for the arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron at the central police station in Noumea, New Caledonia, Thursday, May 23, 2024. Police in the restive French Pacific territory of New Caledonia on Wednesday June 19, 2024 rounded up eight people, including an independence leader, suspected of having had a guiding role in deadly violence that wracked the archipelago where Indigenous Kanak people have long sought to break free from France. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 19, 2024 4:50 am.

Last Updated June 19, 2024 4:56 am.

PARIS (AP) — Police in the restive French Pacific territory of New Caledonia rounded up eight people Wednesday, including an independence leader, who are suspected of having a role in the deadly violence that wracked the archipelago where Indigenous Kanak people have long sought to break free from France.

The early morning round-up was part of an ongoing police investigation launched May 17, just days after unrest first erupted, into a wave of armed clashes, looting, blazes and other violence that turned parts of the capital, Nouméa, and its suburbs into no-go zones.

New Caledonia’s prosecutor, Yves Dupas, said in a statement that eight people were detained from 6 a.m. in Nouméa and its Mont-Dore suburbs. He said those taken in custody include Christian Tein, a leader of a pro-independence group that French officials alleged played a leading role in weeks of violence that erupted in May over contested voting reforms for New Caledonia. Dupas did not identify the seven other people detained.

The revolt prompted France to declare a state of emergency on the archipelago and rush in reinforcements for police forces that were rapidly overwhelmed. The violence led to nine deaths, including two gendarmes, and widespread destruction of shops, businesses and homes.

The prosecutor said Wednesday’s detentions were part of a police investigation into a broad array of suspected crimes, including complicity in homicide and attempted homicide, armed robbery, arson, and membership of a group created to prepare violent acts. The possible charges allow investigators to hold detainees for questioning for up to 96 hours, he said. After that, an investigating magistrate would have to decide whether police have gathered sufficient evidence to warrant formal charges.

With France now plunged into frenzied campaigning for snap parliamentary elections, French President Emmanuel Macron has suspended the reforms that would have altered voting rights in New Caledonia.

With unrest now ebbing, the French Pacific territory this week shortened its overnight curfew by two hours, its start pushed back from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It also reopened the international airport that was closed to commercial flights for more than a month.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman dies after being shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot
Woman dies after being shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot

A woman has died after being shot in the Vaughan Mills parking lot Tuesday evening. Police say they were called to the area just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting after mall security found...

4h ago

TTC workers vote in favour of ratifying agreement reached with transit agency
TTC workers vote in favour of ratifying agreement reached with transit agency

The union representing almost 12,000 transit workers in Toronto have voted in favour of ratifying the agreement reached with the TTC earlier this month. The ATU Local 113 say over 80 per cent of their...

6h ago

Man killed in Don Mills shooting had faced charges in mortgage fraud investigation
Man killed in Don Mills shooting had faced charges in mortgage fraud investigation

One of the men killed in a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area on Monday afternoon previously faced charges in a multi-million dollar fraud investigation by Toronto police. Arash Missaghi, 54, was...

10h ago

Stanley Cup final returning to Edmonton after Oilers hold on for 5-3 Game 5 victory
Stanley Cup final returning to Edmonton after Oilers hold on for 5-3 Game 5 victory

What seemed awfully unlikely just three days ago is one game closer to reality. The Edmonton Oilers are one win away from levelling the Stanley Cup final after defeating the Florida Panthers 5-3 in...

3h ago

Top Stories

Woman dies after being shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot
Woman dies after being shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot

A woman has died after being shot in the Vaughan Mills parking lot Tuesday evening. Police say they were called to the area just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting after mall security found...

4h ago

TTC workers vote in favour of ratifying agreement reached with transit agency
TTC workers vote in favour of ratifying agreement reached with transit agency

The union representing almost 12,000 transit workers in Toronto have voted in favour of ratifying the agreement reached with the TTC earlier this month. The ATU Local 113 say over 80 per cent of their...

6h ago

Man killed in Don Mills shooting had faced charges in mortgage fraud investigation
Man killed in Don Mills shooting had faced charges in mortgage fraud investigation

One of the men killed in a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area on Monday afternoon previously faced charges in a multi-million dollar fraud investigation by Toronto police. Arash Missaghi, 54, was...

10h ago

Stanley Cup final returning to Edmonton after Oilers hold on for 5-3 Game 5 victory
Stanley Cup final returning to Edmonton after Oilers hold on for 5-3 Game 5 victory

What seemed awfully unlikely just three days ago is one game closer to reality. The Edmonton Oilers are one win away from levelling the Stanley Cup final after defeating the Florida Panthers 5-3 in...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:23
Man named in mortgage fraud investigation among the dead in triple shooting
Man named in mortgage fraud investigation among the dead in triple shooting

A man who has been named in several mortgage fraud investigations is among the dead in a triple shooting. Shauna Hunt is outside the North York business where we are learning more about the people involved.

10h ago

3:11
Tensions at City Hall over Dundas Square renaming
Tensions at City Hall over Dundas Square renaming

City Council has approved renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square. Erica Natividad covers the clash at City Hall over the name and how one councilor considers the debate personal.

7h ago

2:11
Libs as unpopular as ever, as Parliament break nears
Libs as unpopular as ever, as Parliament break nears

Rumours are circling Ottawa, that federal parties could agree to end the spring session of Parliament early. This as polling shows nothing the Liberals have done since the new year, has made them any more popular.

11h ago

2:33
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead

It was scary afternoon for parents of children at a North York daycare on Monday. A daytime shooting in a lobby of a building directly beside the childcare facility has left 3 people dead including the shooter. Melissa Nahkavoly has more.
2:39
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

The health community is again stressing that COVID-19 is not just a seasonal virus. Afua Baah speaks with one GTA doctor who is calling for residents to roll up their sleeves this summer after seeing a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

More Videos