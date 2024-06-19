New York requiring paid break time for moms who need to pump breast milk at work, under new law

By The Associated Press

Posted June 19, 2024 12:14 pm.

Last Updated June 19, 2024 12:26 pm.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York moms returning to work after giving birth will now get paid break time when they need to pump breast milk at their jobs, under a new law that took effect Wednesday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said the law requires employers in the state to provide a half hour of paid break time to workers who need to express breast milk for up to three years after childbirth.

“As New York’s first mom Governor, I am fighting every day to give working parents the protections they need to keep their families strong and healthy,” Hochul said in a news release.

Employers are required to tell employees about the paid breaks. The law applies to all public and private employers in the state. The break time for pumping breast milk cannot be subtracted from an employee’s preexisting meal break or other paid break, according to state rules.

The Associated Press

