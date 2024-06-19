Norway tightens controls over adoptions from abroad but won’t ban practice as investigation unfolds

By The Associated Press

Posted June 19, 2024 7:43 am.

Last Updated June 19, 2024 7:56 am.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway has tightened controls over adoptions from abroad but will allow the practice to continue as it conducts an investigation into the legality and ethics of past adoptions, the government said Wednesday.

The move to allow international adoptions to continue contradicted Norway’s top regulatory body, the Norwegian Child Welfare Services, a government agency known as Bufdir, which in January recommended a pause while the investigation takes place.

“As the situation is now, I do not see the need for a general interim suspension while the investigation committee works,” said Norway’s Minister for Children and Families Kjersti Toppe.

“The overall goal is to get answers to whether — and possibly to what extent — there have been illegal or unethical situations in connection with foreign adoptions to Norway,” Toppe said.

In December, the government set up an independent investigation committee to assess whether Norwegian authorities have enough control over adoptions from abroad and whether illegal or unethical circumstances have occurred in adoptions to Norway. The committee is expected to conclude its probe in late 2025.

The investigation was launched after media reports in Norway pointed to allegedly illegal adoptions, claiming that some children in the Philippines were sold and given false birth certificates.

The government said it had implemented ”risk-reducing measures” for adoptions from abroad, including an official review of all documents for each case transferred from adoption organizations to Bufdir. There are three adoptions agencies in Norway.

Last year, Bufdir was also tasked with reviewing agreements with different countries to ensure the legality of adoptions with each of them.

Following the reviews, agreements with Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, Madagascar, the Czech Republic, Hungary, South Africa and Peru were terminated. Only Columbia and Bulgaria have continued, while South Korea has received a limited permit, the Norwegian government said.

In neighboring Denmark, the only overseas adoption agency in January said it was winding down international adoptions after a government agency there raised concerns over falsified documents and procedures that obscured children’s biological origins abroad.

Sweden’s only adoption agency said in November it was halting adoptions from South Korea after claims of falsified papers on the origins of children adopted from the East Asian country.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Tractor-trailer involved in fiery crash on Hwy. 401 westbound express, clean up to last hours
Tractor-trailer involved in fiery crash on Hwy. 401 westbound express, clean up to last hours

A tractor-trailer was involved in a fiery crash that has shut down the westbound express lanes of Highway 401 near the DVP, with cleanup expected to take several hours. It happened just after 5 a.m....

33m ago

Woman dies after being shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot, two men arrested
Woman dies after being shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot, two men arrested

A woman has died, and two men are in custody in what York Regional Police believe was a targeted shooting in the Vaughan Mills parking lot Tuesday evening. Officers were called to the area just before...

50m ago

Family ID man killed in Roncesvalles hit-and-run, police to provide update
Family ID man killed in Roncesvalles hit-and-run, police to provide update

Family members have identified a 48-year-old man killed in a daytime hit-and-run as Toronto police will provide an update on the investigation later this morning. Authorities were notified of a pedestrian...

2h ago

Man killed in Don Mills shooting had faced charges in mortgage fraud investigation
Man killed in Don Mills shooting had faced charges in mortgage fraud investigation

One of the men killed in a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area on Monday afternoon previously faced charges in a multi-million dollar fraud investigation by Toronto police. Arash Missaghi, 54, was...

1h ago

Top Stories

Tractor-trailer involved in fiery crash on Hwy. 401 westbound express, clean up to last hours
Tractor-trailer involved in fiery crash on Hwy. 401 westbound express, clean up to last hours

A tractor-trailer was involved in a fiery crash that has shut down the westbound express lanes of Highway 401 near the DVP, with cleanup expected to take several hours. It happened just after 5 a.m....

33m ago

Woman dies after being shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot, two men arrested
Woman dies after being shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot, two men arrested

A woman has died, and two men are in custody in what York Regional Police believe was a targeted shooting in the Vaughan Mills parking lot Tuesday evening. Officers were called to the area just before...

50m ago

Family ID man killed in Roncesvalles hit-and-run, police to provide update
Family ID man killed in Roncesvalles hit-and-run, police to provide update

Family members have identified a 48-year-old man killed in a daytime hit-and-run as Toronto police will provide an update on the investigation later this morning. Authorities were notified of a pedestrian...

2h ago

Man killed in Don Mills shooting had faced charges in mortgage fraud investigation
Man killed in Don Mills shooting had faced charges in mortgage fraud investigation

One of the men killed in a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area on Monday afternoon previously faced charges in a multi-million dollar fraud investigation by Toronto police. Arash Missaghi, 54, was...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:23
Man named in mortgage fraud investigation among the dead in triple shooting
Man named in mortgage fraud investigation among the dead in triple shooting

A man who has been named in several mortgage fraud investigations is among the dead in a triple shooting. Shauna Hunt is outside the North York business where we are learning more about the people involved.

13h ago

3:11
Tensions at City Hall over Dundas Square renaming
Tensions at City Hall over Dundas Square renaming

City Council has approved renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square. Erica Natividad covers the clash at City Hall over the name and how one councilor considers the debate personal.

10h ago

2:11
Libs as unpopular as ever, as Parliament break nears
Libs as unpopular as ever, as Parliament break nears

Rumours are circling Ottawa, that federal parties could agree to end the spring session of Parliament early. This as polling shows nothing the Liberals have done since the new year, has made them any more popular.

14h ago

2:33
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead

It was scary afternoon for parents of children at a North York daycare on Monday. A daytime shooting in a lobby of a building directly beside the childcare facility has left 3 people dead including the shooter. Melissa Nahkavoly has more.
2:39
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

The health community is again stressing that COVID-19 is not just a seasonal virus. Afua Baah speaks with one GTA doctor who is calling for residents to roll up their sleeves this summer after seeing a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

More Videos