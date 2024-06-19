Oilers fever overtakes Edmonton as fans dream of a Stanley Cup comeback against Florida

By Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

Posted June 19, 2024 4:02 pm.

Last Updated June 19, 2024 4:12 pm.

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kris Knoblauch got his up-close look at how crazed Edmonton is about the Oilers’ playoff run thanks to a mix-up with his car keys the night they clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Final.

Knoblauch had to walk home, and in doing so went through a jubilant crowd, a scene he described as “mayhem.” The excitement has only grown since his team that once trailed the Florida Panthers 3-0 in the series has forced a Game 6 back on home ice on Friday night.

“You see the excitement, the flags all over the place, people driving around with Oilers flags and their clothes around town even when it’s not a game day,” Knoblauch said Wednesday. “You can tell this means a lot to the city.”

It means a lot to generations of fans, some old enough like Darin Winder to remember the Edmonton dynasty of five championships from 1984-90, a glorious run that filled the arena rafters with blue, orange and white banners.

Winder, 55, grew up in nearby Camrose and went to the old Edmonton Gardens with his dad when the Oilers were in the World Hockey Association before joining the NHL and rode the wave of the 2006 run to the Cup final that ended with a seven-game loss to Carolina. Back-to-back wins by the Oilers have fueled hope across Alberta.

“It’s been a magical run,” Winder said. “It’s game on. Let’s go. Now we got a real shot, right? Two games, we can do that.”

Two more victories would mean completing a comeback done just once in league history and long ago when the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied from down 3-0 to beat the Detroit Red Wings in 1942. The odds remain long, but fans since last week have been putting up “BELIEVE” signs in windows downtown, and there’s no shortage of support for making some history.

“It’s been nothing short of extraordinary watching the way that the fans have come together,” said retired defenseman Shawn Belle, an Edmonton native who played a handful of his NHL games for his hometown club. “Knowing that the fans have got your back that much and they want to see you win and you really just electrified a city, it almost feels like it’s a bit of a responsibility for you to show up every day and bring your best because you know that they’re bringing their best and they paid tons of money to watch you play and it brings out the best qualities in players.”

From Connor McDavid’s heroics putting him in the conversation for the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP to Stuart Skinner’s play in net, the Oilers have brought the best out of the city that lives and breathes hockey. After the 8-1 win to avoid a sweep, the city was awash with people honking their car horns and playing the team’s victory song, “La Bamba,” in the streets.

Asked before the series the best part about living in Edmonton, McDavid said, “the passion of the fans.”

“They understand the game,” McDavid said. “A long history of great teams and great players going through there. A great fan base.”

The Oilers are in the final for the first time since ’06, though the championship series was at Rogers Center during the pandemic in a closed-off situation no one liked — players and fans alike. The city of nearly a million people is the heart of the region’s petroleum industry for which the team was named, and the stunned silence that came with the Oilers falling behind 3-0 last week is long gone now.

One worker at a local cancer treatment center said her patients are riveted by the games. Gretzky and Messier and Fuhr and Kurri jerseys are still popular, but McDavid and Draisaitl are everywhere.

“The jerseys that you see walking the streets any given day, the flags on the cars, the fever is huge,” said Pete Mason, a bartender at a pub down the block from Rogers Place. “It’s exciting. It’s fun. Is it exhausting? Am I too old for this? Absolutely. But it is fun.”

And then there’s Friday, with the Stanley Cup in the building for Florida’s third chance to hoist it. But the Panthers will need to deal with a fired up, sellout crowd hoping to will the Oilers to a Game 7 back in Florida on Monday.

After seeing fireworks and flares go off on Whyte Avenue near the bar he manages, Connor Yakabuski expects the atmosphere for Game 6 to be nuts.

“I think the city is just going to be wild,” he said. “If we win, it’s going to be a madhouse.”

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto
'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is reviewing video of an advertising van spotted in Toronto that members of the Muslim community say is spreading dangerous Islamophobia. The cube van is adorned with...

49m ago

Dashcams capture tractor-trailer crashing into Hwy. 401 barrier, bursting into flames
Dashcams capture tractor-trailer crashing into Hwy. 401 barrier, bursting into flames

CityNews obtained dashcam footage that captured a tractor-trailer crashing into a barrier on Highway 401 and bursting into flames on Wednesday morning. A portion of the westbound 401 express lanes...

1h ago

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot

A Brampton man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in the Vaughan Mills parking lot. Officers were called to the area just before 5:30...

2h ago

10 Toronto pools will stay open late to help beat the heat
10 Toronto pools will stay open late to help beat the heat

As Torontonians swelter through an ongoing heatwave, the City of Toronto is trying to help people stay cool as long as possible. Ten public pools will stay open past regular hours on Wednesday. The...

29m ago

Top Stories

'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto
'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is reviewing video of an advertising van spotted in Toronto that members of the Muslim community say is spreading dangerous Islamophobia. The cube van is adorned with...

49m ago

Dashcams capture tractor-trailer crashing into Hwy. 401 barrier, bursting into flames
Dashcams capture tractor-trailer crashing into Hwy. 401 barrier, bursting into flames

CityNews obtained dashcam footage that captured a tractor-trailer crashing into a barrier on Highway 401 and bursting into flames on Wednesday morning. A portion of the westbound 401 express lanes...

1h ago

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot

A Brampton man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in the Vaughan Mills parking lot. Officers were called to the area just before 5:30...

2h ago

10 Toronto pools will stay open late to help beat the heat
10 Toronto pools will stay open late to help beat the heat

As Torontonians swelter through an ongoing heatwave, the City of Toronto is trying to help people stay cool as long as possible. Ten public pools will stay open past regular hours on Wednesday. The...

29m ago

Most Watched Today

3:08
Woman identified in fatal Vaughan Mills parking lot shooting, men charged
Woman identified in fatal Vaughan Mills parking lot shooting, men charged

A 21-year-old woman from Hamilton fatally shot outside Vaughan Mills mall has been identified, and two men have been charged in her murder. Caryn Ceolin has the latest details.

5h ago

3:23
Man named in mortgage fraud investigation among the dead in triple shooting
Man named in mortgage fraud investigation among the dead in triple shooting

A man who has been named in several mortgage fraud investigations is among the dead in a triple shooting. Shauna Hunt is outside the North York business where we are learning more about the people involved.

22h ago

1:36
Overnight fire displaces several residents
Overnight fire displaces several residents

A fire along Vaughan Road has displaced several residents. Brandon Rowe looks into the investigation and finds out what may have caused the fire.

22h ago

3:11
Tensions at City Hall over Dundas Square renaming
Tensions at City Hall over Dundas Square renaming

City Council has approved renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square. Erica Natividad covers the clash at City Hall over the name and how one councilor considers the debate personal.

19h ago

2:11
Libs as unpopular as ever, as Parliament break nears
Libs as unpopular as ever, as Parliament break nears

Rumours are circling Ottawa, that federal parties could agree to end the spring session of Parliament early. This as polling shows nothing the Liberals have done since the new year, has made them any more popular.

23h ago

More Videos