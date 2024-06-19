Orphaned B.C. sea otter pup in critical condition, receiving 24-hour care

VANCOUVER — Animal rescuers at the Vancouver Aquarium say an orphaned sea otter pup is receiving 24-hour care to “ensure her survival,” after it was found in critical condition.

The Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society says a member of the public found the otter near Tofino, B.C., and it was brought to the rescue facility in Vancouver on Tuesday night.

Society executive director Martin Haulena says the female pup cannot swim, hunt or regulate body temperature on its own, but the veterinary team is “cautiously optimistic” about its condition.

Rescuers say the animal has received fluids after an initial exam and is “readily eating” a specialized formula.

Haulena says the costs of rehabilitating rescued animals continue to rise, and is asking for donations that are “urgently needed” to care for the pup and other animals.

The society says in a news release that people should never attempt to rescue a distressed marine mammal on their own, and any discoveries should be reported to the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans or the rescue society.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press