Philippines demands China return rifles and pay for boat damage after hostilities in disputed sea

FILE - In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a Chinese coast guard ship uses water canons on a Philippine Coast Guard ship near the Philippine-occupied Second Thomas Shoal, South China Sea as they blocked it's path during a re-supply mission on Aug. 5, 2023. The Philippine military chief demanded Wednesday that China returns several rifles and equipment seized by the Chinese coast guard in a disputed shoal and pay for damage it caused to two navy rubber boats in an assault he likened to an act of piracy in the South China Sea.. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)

By Jim Gomez, The Associated Press

Posted June 19, 2024 7:11 am.

Last Updated June 19, 2024 7:42 am.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine military chief demanded Wednesday that China return several rifles and equipment seized by the Chinese coast guard in a disputed shoal and pay for damage in an assault he likened to an act of piracy in the South China Sea.

Chinese personnel on board more than eight motorboats repeatedly rammed then boarded the two Philippine navy inflatable boats Monday to prevent Filipino navy personnel from transferring food and other supplies including firearms to a Philippine territorial outpost in Second Thomas Shoal, which is also claimed by Beijing, according to Philippine officials.

After a scuffle and repeated collisions, the Chinese seized the boats and damaged them with machetes, knives and hammers. They also seized eight M4 rifles, which were packed in cases, navigation equipment and other supplies and wounded a number of Filipino navy personnel, including one who lost his right thumb, two Philippine security officials told The Associated on Tuesday.

The two officials spoke on condition of anonymity because of a lack of authority to discuss the sensitive conflict publicly.

“We are demanding that the Chinese return our rifles and our equipment and we’re also demanding that they pay for the damage they caused,” Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., head of the Philippine armed forces, said in a news conference in western Palawan province, where he pinned a medal on the wounded navy officer.

“They boarded our boats illegally and seized our equipment,” Brawner said. “They’re now like pirates with this kind of actions.”

Armed with long knives and machetes, the Chinese coast guard personnel tried to beat the unarmed Filipinos, who resisted with their bare hands by parrying the blows and pushing back the Chinese, Brawner said. “Our objective is also to prevent war.”

China blamed the Philippines for the confrontation, saying the Filipino personnel “trespassed” into the shoal in defiance of its warnings.

“This is the direct cause of the incident,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said in Beijing. “The Chinese coast guard at the scene has taken professional law-enforcement measures with restraint aimed at stopping the illegal supply mission by the Philippine vessels and no direct measures were taken against the Philippine personnel.”

The United States renewed a warning Tuesday that it is obligated to defend the Philippines, a treaty ally.

Second Thomas Shoal, part of the disputed Spratly Islands, has been occupied by a small Philippine navy contingent aboard a grounded warship that has been closely monitored by China’s coast guard and navy in a yearslong territorial standoff. China claims the South China Sea virtually in its entirety.

There is fear that disputes in the South China Sea, long regarded as an Asian flashpoint, could escalate and pit the United States and China in a larger conflict. Aside from China and the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have also been involved in the increasingly tense standoffs in the busy waterway.

Since last year, hostilities between China and the Philippines have escalated in the disputed waters, particularly in Second Thomas Shoal, which is less than 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers) from the Philippine coast and where the BRP Sierra Madre, now encrusted with rust, was deliberately grounded in 1999 to create a territorial outpost. The ship remains an actively commissioned military vessel, meaning an attack on it could be considered by the Philippines as an act of war.

Jim Gomez, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Tractor-trailer involved in fiery crash on Hwy. 401 westbound express, clean up to last hours
Tractor-trailer involved in fiery crash on Hwy. 401 westbound express, clean up to last hours

A tractor-trailer was involved in a fiery crash that has shut down the westbound express lanes of Highway 401 near the DVP, with cleanup expected to take several hours. It happened just after 5 a.m....

34m ago

Woman dies after being shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot, two men arrested
Woman dies after being shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot, two men arrested

A woman has died, and two men are in custody in what York Regional Police believe was a targeted shooting in the Vaughan Mills parking lot Tuesday evening. Officers were called to the area just before...

51m ago

Family ID man killed in Roncesvalles hit-and-run, police to provide update
Family ID man killed in Roncesvalles hit-and-run, police to provide update

Family members have identified a 48-year-old man killed in a daytime hit-and-run as Toronto police will provide an update on the investigation later this morning. Authorities were notified of a pedestrian...

2h ago

Man killed in Don Mills shooting had faced charges in mortgage fraud investigation
Man killed in Don Mills shooting had faced charges in mortgage fraud investigation

One of the men killed in a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area on Monday afternoon previously faced charges in a multi-million dollar fraud investigation by Toronto police. Arash Missaghi, 54, was...

1h ago

Top Stories

Tractor-trailer involved in fiery crash on Hwy. 401 westbound express, clean up to last hours
Tractor-trailer involved in fiery crash on Hwy. 401 westbound express, clean up to last hours

A tractor-trailer was involved in a fiery crash that has shut down the westbound express lanes of Highway 401 near the DVP, with cleanup expected to take several hours. It happened just after 5 a.m....

34m ago

Woman dies after being shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot, two men arrested
Woman dies after being shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot, two men arrested

A woman has died, and two men are in custody in what York Regional Police believe was a targeted shooting in the Vaughan Mills parking lot Tuesday evening. Officers were called to the area just before...

51m ago

Family ID man killed in Roncesvalles hit-and-run, police to provide update
Family ID man killed in Roncesvalles hit-and-run, police to provide update

Family members have identified a 48-year-old man killed in a daytime hit-and-run as Toronto police will provide an update on the investigation later this morning. Authorities were notified of a pedestrian...

2h ago

Man killed in Don Mills shooting had faced charges in mortgage fraud investigation
Man killed in Don Mills shooting had faced charges in mortgage fraud investigation

One of the men killed in a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area on Monday afternoon previously faced charges in a multi-million dollar fraud investigation by Toronto police. Arash Missaghi, 54, was...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:23
Man named in mortgage fraud investigation among the dead in triple shooting
Man named in mortgage fraud investigation among the dead in triple shooting

A man who has been named in several mortgage fraud investigations is among the dead in a triple shooting. Shauna Hunt is outside the North York business where we are learning more about the people involved.

13h ago

3:11
Tensions at City Hall over Dundas Square renaming
Tensions at City Hall over Dundas Square renaming

City Council has approved renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square. Erica Natividad covers the clash at City Hall over the name and how one councilor considers the debate personal.

10h ago

2:11
Libs as unpopular as ever, as Parliament break nears
Libs as unpopular as ever, as Parliament break nears

Rumours are circling Ottawa, that federal parties could agree to end the spring session of Parliament early. This as polling shows nothing the Liberals have done since the new year, has made them any more popular.

14h ago

2:33
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead

It was scary afternoon for parents of children at a North York daycare on Monday. A daytime shooting in a lobby of a building directly beside the childcare facility has left 3 people dead including the shooter. Melissa Nahkavoly has more.
2:39
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

The health community is again stressing that COVID-19 is not just a seasonal virus. Afua Baah speaks with one GTA doctor who is calling for residents to roll up their sleeves this summer after seeing a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

More Videos