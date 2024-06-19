Suspect wanted in assault near CityPlace that sent 2 people to hospital

Toronto police are searching for a suspect in an assault near CityPlace that sent two victims to hospital.

Officers were called to the Lake Shore Boulevard West and Lower Spadina area just after 2:30 a.m. on June 9.

They allege an argument broke out between the two victims and the suspect which turned physical. The victims were allegedly assaulted and sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries. They were both taken to hospital.

The suspect fled the area in a vehicle. He is described as six foot two inches, 20 to 30 years old with a medium build. A security image of him has been released.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police.