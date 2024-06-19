A tractor-trailer was involved in a fiery crash that has shut down the westbound express lanes of Highway 401 near the DVP, with cleanup expected to take several hours.

It happened just after 5 a.m. near Leslie Street, impacting Highway 404 approaching Allen Road. OPP said the HOV tunnel from southbound Highway 404 to westbound Highway 401 is also closed.

COLLISION / FIRE: #Hwy401 WB, express lanes west of DVP/#Hwy404 #Toronto closed due to a tractor trailer fire. Tractor trailer collided with highway barrier. Driver transported to hospital, minor injuries. Closure until approx noon for clean up. #TorontoOPP investigating. ^nm pic.twitter.com/dJlSlz9dRd — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 19, 2024

The driver of the tractor-trailer crashed into a highway barrier, resulting in a significant fire on the highway.

OPP said the driver was treated for minor injuries. It’s unclear if any other vehicles were involved in the collision.

The cleanup is expected to last several hours, and OPP estimates the closure could last until noon.