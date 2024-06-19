Weather helping keep wildfire away from N.W.T community as residents remain out

FORT GOOD HOPE, N.W.T. — A wildfire that has forced hundreds out of a community in the Northwest Territories is growing, but strong winds continue to force it away from the town.

Fire officials say no structures in Fort Good Hope have been destroyed.

The wildfire has expanded significantly, stretching to more than 40 square kilometres in size, since it started on the weekend.

The weather forecast is favouring crews, with winds pushing flames further from the community.

The fire forced out most of the 500 residents, with many staying in nearby Norman Wells.

The territorial government is providing twice daily fire updates to evacuees in both English and the local Indigenous language.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2024.

