Wife of Don Mills gunman says 2 victims allegedly defrauded family of life savings

Toronto police officers investigate reports of gunshots, in Toronto, Monday, June 17, 2024.
Toronto police officers investigate reports of gunshots, in Toronto, Monday, June 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By The Canadian Press and Meredith Bond

Posted June 19, 2024 12:00 pm.

Last Updated June 19, 2024 12:04 pm.

The wife of a gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting says he believed the two victims were behind an alleged mortgage investment scheme that defrauded their family. 

In a statement released by her lawyers, Alisa Pogorelovsky says her husband Alan Kats – who also died in the shooting –”could not handle losing our life savings and that is what lead to this tragic event.” 

Police have identified the victims of Monday’s shooting as 54-year-old Arash Missaghi and 44-year-old Samira Yousefi, but have not released the name of the 46-year-old shooter. 

Court records detail how Pogorelovsky and her husband sued the two people killed in the shooting, and others, after losing $1.28 million in an alleged syndicated mortgage fraud. 

Missaghi, one of the two victims, faced charges in 2018 for his alleged role in a complex mortgage fraud scheme valued at $17 million, an investigation police dubbed as Project Bridle path. 

Pogorelovsky’s statement says she found a note after the shooting written by her husband that explains “what he was thinking and why he acted as he did.”

Police have not yet confirmed if the incident was a double murder/suicide.

“With every homicide investigation, we have to be open to all possibilities,” Det. Sgt. Jason Bartlett said on Monday.

When asked whether the man they believe to be the shooter had a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Bartlett said, “I can’t give you a definitive answer on that. My understanding is that there will be autopsies performed.”

The shooting occurred in the lobby of an office building that also housed the St. George Mini School and Infant Care at 25 Mallard Road but did not have anything to do with the school.

A witness with office space in the building tells CityNews there was loud shouting before gunshots were fired.

“I heard it first…then I went back, and two minutes later, another shot,” said Shahrokh Biniyaz. “This time, I ran away.”

