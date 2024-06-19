20 arrested in ‘large-scale’ gun, drug trafficking network in York Region
Posted June 19, 2024 11:41 am.
Last Updated June 19, 2024 11:57 am.
York Regional Police have arrested 20 people and laid close to 300 charges as part of a large-scale drug and gun trafficking network that involved a notorious street gang.
Authorities launched an investigation dubbed Project Lookout in April 2023 and began investigating a street gang called the Haywan Gang.
Police said multiple suspects were identified that were allegedly supplying members and associates of the Haywan Gang with firearms and high-quality cocaine, being primarily trafficked in Vaughan.
Over 30 search warrants were executed across the GTA, and nearly 300 charges were laid.
Photos
Officers seized 18 firearms, 19.8 kilograms of cocaine, 4.8 kilos of cannabis and a quantity of MDMA, Xanax pills and oxycodone pills. Police said the total street value of the confiscated drugs is more than $2.5 million.
Investigators also recovered over $244,00 in Canadian currency, four vehicles and luxury watches valued at $255,000 as proceeds of crime.
The investigation is ongoing.