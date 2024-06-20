580,000 glass coffee mugs recalled because they can break when filled with hot liquid

This image provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a glass coffee mug being recalled across the U.S. after dozens of burn and laceration injuries were reported by consumers. According to a notice on Thursday, June 20, 2024 from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the now-recalled JoyJolt-branded Declan Single Wall Glass Coffee Mugs can crack or break when filled with hot liquids. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 20, 2024 11:31 am.

Last Updated June 20, 2024 11:42 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Some 580,000 glass coffee mugs are being recalled across the U.S. after dozens of burn and laceration injuries were reported by consumers.

According to a Thursday notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the now-recalled JoyJolt-branded “Declan Single Wall Glass Coffee Mugs” can crack or break when filled with hot liquids.

To date, the CPSC added, there have been 103 incidents of these glasses breaking at the base — resulting in 56 injuries. That includes 35 reports of burns across the body from spilled hot liquids and 21 cuts, with seven requiring medical attention like surgery and stitches.

The 16-ounce coffee mugs, distributed by New York-based MM Products Inc., were sold online at the company’s JoyJolt website as well as Amazon.com from September 2019 through May 2022 in sets of six for between $20 and $25. The recalled glasses have model number JG10242 — which can be found on the side of the products’ packaging and order confirmation.

Consumers in possession of these recalled mugs are urged to immediately stop using them, and contact MM Products for a full refund. Registration is also available online at JoyJolt’s recall page.

On this page, the company notes that it issued the voluntary recall because “your safety is our top priority” — later adding that it appreciates impacted customers’ understanding and cooperation.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

TTC reporting system-wide outage affecting fare gates
TTC reporting system-wide outage affecting fare gates

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is reporting a system-wide outage at fare gates that is preventing them from accepting payments. They say it appears related to network authentication and fare gates...

3h ago

Overnight storm in Toronto causes flooding on Gardiner Expressway; fallen trees reported
Overnight storm in Toronto causes flooding on Gardiner Expressway; fallen trees reported

A wicked overnight storm that brought significant amounts of rain to Toronto forced the closure of a section of the Gardiner Expressway due to flooding. In the early morning hours, the westbound Gardiner...

5h ago

Issue fixed after gas leak reported near Nathan Phillips Square
Issue fixed after gas leak reported near Nathan Phillips Square

A gas leak has been fixed after it was reported Nathan Phillips Square and City Hall in downtown Toronto Thursday morning. It was reportedly caused by an excavator hitting a gas line just after 9 a.m....

1h ago

'Inescapable': Toronto students, teachers seek relief from hot classrooms
'Inescapable': Toronto students, teachers seek relief from hot classrooms

In Beatrice Schneider's seventh-grade classroom in Toronto, there are two fans in opposite corners of the room. One of them is broken.   When temperatures soar – as they have this week while much...

5h ago

