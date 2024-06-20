After 27 years as an MP, Liberal John McKay won’t run in next election

Liberal MP for Scarborough-Guildwood John McKay rises on a point of order following Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday February 17, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 20, 2024 7:35 pm.

Last Updated June 20, 2024 7:42 pm.

OTTAWA — Liberal John McKay, who has been an MP since 1997, says he won’t run for office again.

The Scarborough—Guildwood MP won his seat in the past nine federal elections.

First elected when Jean Chrétien was prime minister, McKay served as Parliamentary secretary in the governments of both Paul Martin and Justin Trudeau.

McKay never served in cabinet, but during his time in the House of Commons introduced two private member’s bills that became law.

The Official Development Assistance Accountability Act, which became law in 2008, ensured Canadian development aid is focused on poverty reduction.

He also introduced an amendment to the Hazardous Products Act, which prohibited cigarettes that don’t meet flammability standards and became law in 2004.

