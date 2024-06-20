Alberto, season’s first named tropical storm, dumps rain on Texas and Mexico, which reports 3 deaths

Joseph Canzanella walks through the storm surge from Tropical Storm Alberto to get to work Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Surfside Beach, Texas. "This ain't the first time I've had to do this, and it won't be the last," he said. ( Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

By Alfredo Peña And Mariana Martínez Barba, The Associated Press

TAMPICO, Mexico (AP) — Tropical Storm Alberto rumbled toward northeast Mexico early Thursday as the first named storm of the season, carrying heavy rains that left three people dead but also brought hope to a region suffering under a prolonged, severe drought.

Mexican authorities downplayed the risk posed by Alberto and instead pinned their hopes on its ability to ease the parched region’s water needs.

“The (wind) speeds are not such as to consider it a risk,” said Tamaulipas state Secretary of Hydrological Resources Raúl Quiroga Álvarez during a news conference late Wednesday. Instead, he suggested people greet Alberto happily. “This is what we’ve been for for eight years in all of Tamaulipas.”

Much of Mexico has been suffering under severe drought, with northern Mexico especially hard hit. Quiroga noted that the state’s reservoirs were low and Mexico owed the United States a massive water debt in their shared use of the Rio Grande.

“This is a win-win event for Tamaulipas,” he said.

But in nearby Nuevo Leon state, civil protection authorities reported three deaths linked to Alberto’s rains. They said one man died in the La Silla river in the city of Monterrey, the state capital, and that two minors died from electric shocks in the municipality of Allende. Local media reported that the minors were riding a bicycle in the rain.

Nuevo Leon Gov. Samuel García wrote on his account on social media platform X that metro and public transportation services would be suspended in Monterrey from Wednesday night until midday Thursday when Alberto has passed.

Late Wednesday, Alberto was located about 135 miles (220 kilometers) east of Tampico, Mexico, and about 320 miles (510 kilometers) south-southeast of Brownsville, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. The storm was moving west at 9 miles per hour.

Alberto was bringing rains and flooding to the coast of Texas as well.

The U.S. National Weather Service said the main hazard for southern coastal Texas is flooding from excess rain. On Wednesday the NWS said there is “a high probability” of flash flooding in southern coastal Texas. Tornadoes or waterspouts are possible.

Areas along the Texas coast were seeing some road flooding and dangerous rip currents Wednesday, and waterspouts were spotted offshore.

In Mexico, residents expressed hope for Alberto bringing rain.

Blanca Coronel Moral, a resident of Tampico, ventured out to the city’s waterfront Wednesday to await Alberto’s arrival.

“We have been needing this water that we’re now getting, thank God. Let’s hope that we only get water,” said Coronel Moral. “Our lagoon, which gives us drinking water, is completely dry.”

Authorities closed schools for the remainder of the week in Tamaulipas as there could be localized flooding.

As much as 5-10 inches (13-25 centimeters) of rain was expected in some areas along the Texas coast, with even higher isolated totals possible, according to the National Hurricane Center. Some higher locations in Mexico could see as much as 20 inches (50 centimeters) of rain, which could result in mudslides and flash flooding, especially in the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila and Nuevo Leon.

Alberto was casting rain showers on both sides of the border, extending up much of the south Texas coast and south to Mexico’s Veracruz state.

Alberto was expected to rapidly weaken over land and dissipate Thursday.

___

Martínez Barba reported from Mexico City.

Alfredo Peña And Mariana Martínez Barba, The Associated Press



More than 2,000 homes, businesses in Rosedale area without power
More than 2,000 homes, businesses in Rosedale area without power

More than 2,000 homes and businesses in the Rosedale neighbourhood lost power Wednesday night. The outage spans the area from St. Clair Avenue to Rosedale Valley Road and between Mt. Pleasant Road and...

2h ago

'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto
'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is investigating after a van adorned with video screens saying Canada is "under siege" by Muslims was spotted driving around Toronto. The cube van's screens played...

2h ago

Dashcams capture tractor-trailer crashing into Hwy. 401 barrier, bursting into flames
Dashcams capture tractor-trailer crashing into Hwy. 401 barrier, bursting into flames

CityNews obtained dashcam footage that captured a tractor-trailer crashing into a barrier on Highway 401 and bursting into flames on Wednesday morning. A portion of the westbound 401 express lanes...

10h ago

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot

A Brampton man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in the Vaughan Mills parking lot. Officers were called to the area just before 5:30...

11h ago

