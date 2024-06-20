Another police dog dies while trying to help officers arrest a suspect in South Carolina

By Jeffrey Collins, The Associated Press

Posted June 20, 2024 1:06 pm.

Last Updated June 20, 2024 1:12 pm.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — For the second time this month, a police dog has been killed while trying to help arrest a suspect in South Carolina.

A Richland County Sheriff’s Department dog named Wick was struck and killed by a car on Interstate 77 early Thursday when his leash broke and he chased a suspect who ran across the highway, Sheriff Leon Lott said.

Deputies had been chasing the suspect after discovering him driving a stolen car. He ran after officers flattened his tires using stop sticks, Lott said.

Investigators are still looking for the suspect, the sheriff said.

Wick was a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois and had worked with the sheriff’s department for over a year.

Wick’s body was draped in an American flag and dozens of officers saluted as he was taken from an emergency vet to a funeral home in a procession Thursday morning.

At least six states, including South Carolina, had bills in their legislatures this year with stiffer penalties for hurting or killing police dogs, although critics of the proposals point out a long history of harassment involving police dogs in marginalized communities and serious dog-bite injuries during arrests.

Wick’s death came just nine days after investigators said a State Law Enforcement Division police dog, Coba, was shot and killed as officers tried to arrest a suspect wanted for burglary in a Newberry County home.

The suspect in the shooting was then wounded by officers, authorities said.

State agents held a memorial service for Coba on Wednesday.

Last September, another dog, Rico, was shot and killed on Johns Island by a hiding suspect wanted for randomly shooting at people at responding police officers the day before, investigators said.

Police dogs become part of their handlers’ families and the law enforcement family. Their willingness to risk their lives so human officers can avoid threats deserves high commendation, said State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel, whose voice broke with emotion several times as he spoke about Coba on Wednesday.

“These K-9s are fearless. And we in law enforcement introduce them and we deploy them into very dangerous situations. We deploy them into dark rooms and homes where we know people are hiding,” Keel said.

Bagpipes played as the memorial service began. Gov. Henry McMaster was there to pay his respects, as he did at a service for Rico last October.

Photos of Coba were shown on a screen as soft music played — the dog in a shopping cart, selfies with his handler agent Cole Powell, training shots as he attacked a heavily padded suspect, and a final snapshot of Powell on a knee, head bowed and his arm gently resting on Coba’s body, draped with an American flag.

Powell said he was thankful for Coba’s sacrifice and that his memories of the dog will last forever.

Police dogs become part of the fabric of a law enforcement team, Lt. Keith Thrower, who oversees the state agency’s dog tracking team, said Wednesday.

“When he entered that house, Coba put himself between us and evil,” Thrower said. ”Evil didn’t win that day because Coba was there to protect his teammates.”

Jeffrey Collins, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88
Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland has passed away at the age of 88. In a post on X, actor Kiefer Sutherland wrote a touching tribute to his late father, announcing the news. "I personally...

3m ago

LCBO management extending store hours ahead of strike deadline
LCBO management extending store hours ahead of strike deadline

The LCBO will be keeping its doors open longer in the days ahead of a potential strike by its 9000 unionized workers on July 5th. An internal memo obtained by 680 NewsRadio states that stores will...

15m ago

TTC reporting system-wide outage affecting fare gates
TTC reporting system-wide outage affecting fare gates

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is reporting a system-wide outage at fare gates that is preventing them from accepting payments. They say it appears related to network authentication and fare gates...

5h ago

1 stabbed in Malvern area, two suspects arrested
1 stabbed in Malvern area, two suspects arrested

A person has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the Malvern area. Toronto police were called to Sewell's Road and Brenyon Way just before 11:30 am. The victim was taken to hospital non-life-threatening...

15m ago

Top Stories

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88
Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland has passed away at the age of 88. In a post on X, actor Kiefer Sutherland wrote a touching tribute to his late father, announcing the news. "I personally...

3m ago

LCBO management extending store hours ahead of strike deadline
LCBO management extending store hours ahead of strike deadline

The LCBO will be keeping its doors open longer in the days ahead of a potential strike by its 9000 unionized workers on July 5th. An internal memo obtained by 680 NewsRadio states that stores will...

15m ago

TTC reporting system-wide outage affecting fare gates
TTC reporting system-wide outage affecting fare gates

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is reporting a system-wide outage at fare gates that is preventing them from accepting payments. They say it appears related to network authentication and fare gates...

5h ago

1 stabbed in Malvern area, two suspects arrested
1 stabbed in Malvern area, two suspects arrested

A person has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the Malvern area. Toronto police were called to Sewell's Road and Brenyon Way just before 11:30 am. The victim was taken to hospital non-life-threatening...

15m ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Police hate crime unit investigating Islamophobic ad van
Police hate crime unit investigating Islamophobic ad van

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is investigating video of an advertising van spotted in Toronto spreading Islamophobic messaging. Michelle Mackey reports.

13h ago

2:21
Two men charged after woman fatally shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot
Two men charged after woman fatally shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot

Two men are facing charges after a 21-year-old woman was killed in broad daylight outside a GTA mall. Afua Baah has the details as police continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the victim's death.

19h ago

0:42
ON CAM: Fiery truck crash captured on Highway 401
ON CAM: Fiery truck crash captured on Highway 401

Dashcams captured a tractor-trailer crashing into a highway barrier, resulting in a significant fire on Highway 401. The driver escaped with minor injuries.

22h ago

3:08
Woman identified in fatal Vaughan Mills parking lot shooting, men charged
Woman identified in fatal Vaughan Mills parking lot shooting, men charged

A 21-year-old woman from Hamilton fatally shot outside Vaughan Mills mall has been identified, and two men have been charged in her murder. Caryn Ceolin has the latest details.
2:56
Heat and humidity to lower later this week
Heat and humidity to lower later this week

Thunderstorms are in the forecast as a heat warning continues for the GTA, but the humidity is supposed to let up later this week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos