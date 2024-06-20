Authorities in North Macedonia urge people to take care amid unusually high June temperatures

A woman tries to cool herself from a water mist on a hot day in Skopje, North Macedonia, on Thursday, June 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 20, 2024 12:51 pm.

Last Updated June 20, 2024 12:56 pm.

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Authorities in North Macedonia are urging people to stay indoors when possible and avoid heavy labor in the hottest hours of the day, as the country swelters under unusually high June temperatures.

The heat exceeded 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in several parts of the small, landlocked Balkan country on Thursday.

Authorities on Wednesday imposed emergency measures through Sunday, after which the heat is expected to relent. These include ordering employers to keep pregnant women and people aged over 60 off work, banning construction work from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and keeping kindergarten classes indoors after 1 p.m.

Health officials on Thursday also reported a rise in calls to emergency responders due to heat-related health problems.

Rihad Rexhepi, a doctor from the Emergency Center in the capital, Skopje, told The Associated Press that only on Thursday morning his operators received more than 30 calls.

“That’s double as many as yesterday, and it is only for half the day,” Rexhepi said.

Officials urged people to stay at home during the peak of the heat, wear comfortable clothes and drink plenty of water.

Authorities reported an increase in wildfires, saying 12 were registered nationwide in the past 24 hours. The National Center for Crisis Management also said it had received a lot of complaints from people concerned about seeing snakes in urban centers, including Skopje.

Cooler temperatures are expected from next week.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88
Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland has passed away at the age of 88. In a post on X, actor Kiefer Sutherland wrote a touching tribute to his late father, announcing the news. "I personally...

2m ago

LCBO management extending store hours ahead of strike deadline
LCBO management extending store hours ahead of strike deadline

The LCBO will be keeping its doors open longer in the days ahead of a potential strike by its 9000 unionized workers on July 5th. An internal memo obtained by 680 NewsRadio states that stores will...

14m ago

TTC reporting system-wide outage affecting fare gates
TTC reporting system-wide outage affecting fare gates

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is reporting a system-wide outage at fare gates that is preventing them from accepting payments. They say it appears related to network authentication and fare gates...

5h ago

1 stabbed in Malvern area, two suspects arrested
1 stabbed in Malvern area, two suspects arrested

A person has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the Malvern area. Toronto police were called to Sewell's Road and Brenyon Way just before 11:30 am. The victim was taken to hospital non-life-threatening...

15m ago

Top Stories

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88
Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland has passed away at the age of 88. In a post on X, actor Kiefer Sutherland wrote a touching tribute to his late father, announcing the news. "I personally...

2m ago

LCBO management extending store hours ahead of strike deadline
LCBO management extending store hours ahead of strike deadline

The LCBO will be keeping its doors open longer in the days ahead of a potential strike by its 9000 unionized workers on July 5th. An internal memo obtained by 680 NewsRadio states that stores will...

14m ago

TTC reporting system-wide outage affecting fare gates
TTC reporting system-wide outage affecting fare gates

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is reporting a system-wide outage at fare gates that is preventing them from accepting payments. They say it appears related to network authentication and fare gates...

5h ago

1 stabbed in Malvern area, two suspects arrested
1 stabbed in Malvern area, two suspects arrested

A person has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the Malvern area. Toronto police were called to Sewell's Road and Brenyon Way just before 11:30 am. The victim was taken to hospital non-life-threatening...

15m ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Police hate crime unit investigating Islamophobic ad van
Police hate crime unit investigating Islamophobic ad van

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is investigating video of an advertising van spotted in Toronto spreading Islamophobic messaging. Michelle Mackey reports.

13h ago

2:21
Two men charged after woman fatally shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot
Two men charged after woman fatally shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot

Two men are facing charges after a 21-year-old woman was killed in broad daylight outside a GTA mall. Afua Baah has the details as police continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the victim's death.

19h ago

0:42
ON CAM: Fiery truck crash captured on Highway 401
ON CAM: Fiery truck crash captured on Highway 401

Dashcams captured a tractor-trailer crashing into a highway barrier, resulting in a significant fire on Highway 401. The driver escaped with minor injuries.

22h ago

3:08
Woman identified in fatal Vaughan Mills parking lot shooting, men charged
Woman identified in fatal Vaughan Mills parking lot shooting, men charged

A 21-year-old woman from Hamilton fatally shot outside Vaughan Mills mall has been identified, and two men have been charged in her murder. Caryn Ceolin has the latest details.
2:56
Heat and humidity to lower later this week
Heat and humidity to lower later this week

Thunderstorms are in the forecast as a heat warning continues for the GTA, but the humidity is supposed to let up later this week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos