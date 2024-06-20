Bill allowing doctor-assisted suicide in Delaware fails in Senate, but could be resurrected

By Randall Chase, The Associated Press

Posted June 20, 2024 5:38 pm.

Last Updated June 20, 2024 5:42 pm.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A bill allowing doctor-assisted suicide in Delaware failed to win approval in the state Senate on Thursday after narrowly clearing the House earlier this year, but it could be resurrected next week.

The legislation failed in the Democrat-led Senate in a 9-9 tie after three members of the Democratic caucus spoke against the measure. No Republican lawmakers voted for it.

Two Republicans were absent and Smyrna-area Democrat Sen. Kyra Hoffner tearfully declined to vote on the measure she co-sponsored. In a strategic move that could allow the bill to come back for a vote next week before the legislative session ends, Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, of Newark, switched his vote from “yes” to “no.” Under Senate rules, a motion for reconsideration can be made by a member who voted on the prevailing side, which in this case includes the “no votes” and members not voting.

“I just can’t get there,” Stanton Democrat Sen. Jack Walsh explained as he spoke about his older sister’s 10-year fight against breast cancer. He also recounted the plea made by the late college basketball coach Jim Valvano in a 1993 speech marking the start of the V Foundation for Cancer Research as he himself was dying from cancer: “Don’t give up. Don’t ever give up.”

“My sister lived by that motto. … And that’s what I live by. Don’t give up. Don’t ever give up,” Walsh said.

The bill is the latest iteration of legislation that has been repeatedly introduced by Newark Democrat Rep. Paul Baumbach since 2015, and the only version to make it to a floor vote. After lengthy debate in April, House lawmakers voted 21-16 for the measure, which needed at least 21 affirmative votes for passage.

Currently, only 10 states, along with the District of Columbia, have laws legalizing doctor-assisted suicide.

Opponents have expressed ethical concerns about the Delaware legislation and questioned the need for it, given advances in hospice and palliative care in recent years.

Baumbach has said the measure is not intended to replace palliative or hospice care, but to complement them. Townsend noted during Thursday’s debate that the vast majority of doctor-assisted suicides in other states involve people who are under hospice care.

The legislation allows an adult resident of Delaware who is diagnosed with a terminal illness and expected to die within six months to request lethal prescription drugs from a doctor or advanced practice registered nurse who has primary responsibility for the terminal illness. A consulting physician or nurse would have to confirm the diagnosis and prognosis of the patient, who must have “decision-making capacity.”

The patient would have to be evaluated by a psychiatrist or a psychologist if any of the medical professionals was concerned that he or she lacks decision-making capacity. A person also would not qualify for doctor-assisted suicide solely because of age or disability.

The patient would have to make two oral requests for a lethal prescription, followed by a written request, and would have to wait at least 15 days after the initial request before receiving the drugs. The attending doctor or nurse would have to wait at least 48 hours after the written request, which must be signed by two witnesses, before prescribing the drugs.

Supporters say those conditions serve as “guardrails” to ensure that a terminally ill person does not act rashly and is not pressured for family, financial or other reasons to end his or her life.

Wilmington-area Democrat Sen. Spiros Mantzavinos, one of the Democrats who opposed the measure was not convinced, however.

“Should this become law, guardrails can be uninstalled, and modified,” he said.

Randall Chase, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads

Rebel News has come forward to claim ownership of the controversial truck that's been spotted driving around Toronto displaying anti-Muslim messaging. In a post on its website, the right-wing media...

1h ago

TTC CEO Rick Leary resigns
TTC CEO Rick Leary resigns

TTC CEO Rick Leary announced his retirement on Thursday. He said he will leave the transit agency on Aug. 30.

1h ago

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88
Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland has passed away at the age of 88. In a post on X, actor Kiefer Sutherland wrote a touching tribute to his late father, announcing the news. "I personally...

1h ago

LCBO management extending store hours ahead of strike deadline
LCBO management extending store hours ahead of strike deadline

The LCBO will be keeping its doors open longer in the days ahead of a potential strike by its 9000 unionized workers on July 5. An internal memo obtained by 680 NewsRadio states that stores will be...

3h ago

Top Stories

Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads

Rebel News has come forward to claim ownership of the controversial truck that's been spotted driving around Toronto displaying anti-Muslim messaging. In a post on its website, the right-wing media...

1h ago

TTC CEO Rick Leary resigns
TTC CEO Rick Leary resigns

TTC CEO Rick Leary announced his retirement on Thursday. He said he will leave the transit agency on Aug. 30.

1h ago

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88
Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland has passed away at the age of 88. In a post on X, actor Kiefer Sutherland wrote a touching tribute to his late father, announcing the news. "I personally...

1h ago

LCBO management extending store hours ahead of strike deadline
LCBO management extending store hours ahead of strike deadline

The LCBO will be keeping its doors open longer in the days ahead of a potential strike by its 9000 unionized workers on July 5. An internal memo obtained by 680 NewsRadio states that stores will be...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:56
LCBO extending hours ahead of potential strike
LCBO extending hours ahead of potential strike

The LCBO will be keeping its doors open longer in the days ahead of a potential strike by its 9,000 unionized workers on July 5th.

2h ago

2:26
Police hate crime unit investigating Islamophobic ad van
Police hate crime unit investigating Islamophobic ad van

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is investigating video of an advertising van spotted in Toronto spreading Islamophobic messaging. Michelle Mackey reports.

18h ago

2:05
Canada's first lawyer from Mi'kmaq Nation receives honorary doctorate
Canada's first lawyer from Mi'kmaq Nation receives honorary doctorate

Indigenous lawyer and advocate Bernd Christmas has been a leading figure in Aboriginal law in Canada, and now has an honorary doctorate.  Audra Brown speaks to the man who has dedicated his career to helping First Nations communities.

18h ago

2:41
Canada puts IRGC on terrorist list
Canada puts IRGC on terrorist list

Canada has named Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist group. The move criminalizes those who help the group, and is something Iranian dissidents have requested for years. But some Iranian-Canadians are disappointed.

22h ago

2:41
Injunction hearing to clear U of T encampment underway
Injunction hearing to clear U of T encampment underway

An Ontario court is hearing the University of Toronto’s application for an injunction to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment. As Shauna Hunt reports, lawyers for the school are trying to prove the protesters are trespassing and need to be removed.

23h ago

More Videos