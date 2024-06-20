Breaking down the capital gains tax fight

In today’s Big Story Podcast, the Liberals say their changes to the capital gains tax mean that Canada’s ultra rich will pay a little more, money they can easily afford. The Conservatives say the Liberals are taxing small business owners and Canadians already struggling to get by. Who’s right? What if they both are?

The changes to the tax were bound to become a political football: A complicated tweak to an existing tax that can be easily spun by either side of the aisle.

Laura Dhillon Kane is the Ottawa bureau chief for Bloomberg News. “The conditions of people’s lives are still really hard,” said Dhillon Kane. “A slight tax increase on the wealthy may still not be enough to persuade you that the Liberals are acting in your interest.”

So who will it really hurt? Will it help? What do you need to understand before you panic sell the family cottage?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.