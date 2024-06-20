China protests over EU move to hike tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles

FILE - Visitors check the China made BYD ATTO 3 at the IAA motor show in Munich, Germany, on Sept. 8, 2023. China's Commerce Ministry has accused the European Union of making unfair demands in its investigation into imports of Chinese electric vehicles before announcing it was raising tariffs by as much as 38%. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 20, 2024 9:43 am.

Last Updated June 20, 2024 9:56 am.

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Commerce Ministry on Thursday accused the European Union of making unreasonable demands in its investigation into imports of Chinese electric vehicles before announcing it was raising tariffs by as much as 38%.

Ministry spokesman He Yadong said the European side had demanded excessive amounts of information from Chinese automakers and then unfairly accused the Chinese companies of failing to cooperate.

“The types, scope, and amount of information collected by the European side are unprecedented, far exceeding the requirements of anti-subsidy investigations,” He said. He said that included requiring details on manufacturing and development, technology and product formulas, among other aspects, from Chinese electric vehicle and battery companies.

“After Chinese companies did their best to cooperate with the investigation and provided information, the European Commission still unreasonably accused Chinese companies of not fully cooperating and imposed punitive high tax rates,” He said, describing the Chinese companies as “shocked and disappointed.”

The Chinese spokesman did not announce any new measures in retaliation for the provisional increase in tariffs, which he said lack a “factual and legal basis.” But he reiterated Beijing’s warning that it will defend the rights and interests of Chinese companies. On Monday, Beijing said it was opening an anti-dumping investigation into pork exports from Europe. In announcing that, the Commerce Ministry did not mention EV tariffs. But the investigation into various pork products is widely seen as a response to the EU measures on electric cars. It is expected to take one year.

Escalating a trade dispute over Beijing’s subsidies that Brussels worries are hurting European automakers, the EU plans to impose provisional tariffs of 17.4% to 38.1% on EVs from China for four months starting July 4. They would apply to vehicles exported to Europe by both Chinese and foreign brands, including Tesla.

The European side has said it wants to discuss the findings of its investigation with Chinese authorities to find ways to resolve the issues.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC reporting system-wide outage affecting fare gates
TTC reporting system-wide outage affecting fare gates

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is reporting a system-wide outage at fare gates that is preventing them from accepting payments. They say it appears related to network authentication and fare gates...

2h ago

Overnight storm in Toronto causes flooding on Gardiner Expressway; fallen trees reported
Overnight storm in Toronto causes flooding on Gardiner Expressway; fallen trees reported

A wicked overnight storm that brought significant amounts of rain to Toronto forced the closure of a section of the Gardiner Expressway due to flooding. In the early morning hours, the westbound Gardiner...

4h ago

Issue fixed after gas leak reported near Nathan Phillips Square
Issue fixed after gas leak reported near Nathan Phillips Square

A gas leak has been fixed after it was reported Nathan Phillips Square and City Hall in downtown Toronto Thursday morning. It was reportedly caused by an excavator hitting a gas line just after 9 a.m....

5m ago

'Inescapable': Toronto students, teachers seek relief from hot classrooms
'Inescapable': Toronto students, teachers seek relief from hot classrooms

In Beatrice Schneider's seventh-grade classroom in Toronto, there are two fans in opposite corners of the room. One of them is broken.   When temperatures soar – as they have this week while much...

3h ago

Top Stories

TTC reporting system-wide outage affecting fare gates
TTC reporting system-wide outage affecting fare gates

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is reporting a system-wide outage at fare gates that is preventing them from accepting payments. They say it appears related to network authentication and fare gates...

2h ago

Overnight storm in Toronto causes flooding on Gardiner Expressway; fallen trees reported
Overnight storm in Toronto causes flooding on Gardiner Expressway; fallen trees reported

A wicked overnight storm that brought significant amounts of rain to Toronto forced the closure of a section of the Gardiner Expressway due to flooding. In the early morning hours, the westbound Gardiner...

4h ago

Issue fixed after gas leak reported near Nathan Phillips Square
Issue fixed after gas leak reported near Nathan Phillips Square

A gas leak has been fixed after it was reported Nathan Phillips Square and City Hall in downtown Toronto Thursday morning. It was reportedly caused by an excavator hitting a gas line just after 9 a.m....

5m ago

'Inescapable': Toronto students, teachers seek relief from hot classrooms
'Inescapable': Toronto students, teachers seek relief from hot classrooms

In Beatrice Schneider's seventh-grade classroom in Toronto, there are two fans in opposite corners of the room. One of them is broken.   When temperatures soar – as they have this week while much...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Police hate crime unit investigating Islamophobic ad van
Police hate crime unit investigating Islamophobic ad van

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is investigating video of an advertising van spotted in Toronto spreading Islamophobic messaging. Michelle Mackey reports.

10h ago

2:21
Two men charged after woman fatally shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot
Two men charged after woman fatally shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot

Two men are facing charges after a 21-year-old woman was killed in broad daylight outside a GTA mall. Afua Baah has the details as police continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the victim's death.

16h ago

0:42
ON CAM: Fiery truck crash captured on Highway 401
ON CAM: Fiery truck crash captured on Highway 401

Dashcams captured a tractor-trailer crashing into a highway barrier, resulting in a significant fire on Highway 401. The driver escaped with minor injuries.

18h ago

3:08
Woman identified in fatal Vaughan Mills parking lot shooting, men charged
Woman identified in fatal Vaughan Mills parking lot shooting, men charged

A 21-year-old woman from Hamilton fatally shot outside Vaughan Mills mall has been identified, and two men have been charged in her murder. Caryn Ceolin has the latest details.

22h ago

2:56
Heat and humidity to lower later this week
Heat and humidity to lower later this week

Thunderstorms are in the forecast as a heat warning continues for the GTA, but the humidity is supposed to let up later this week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos