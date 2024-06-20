Eby’s baby countdown brings B.C. election campaigning forward

B.C. Premier David Eby speaks during a B.C. NDP campaign event in Vancouver, on Thursday, June 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 20, 2024 6:14 pm.

Last Updated June 20, 2024 6:26 pm.

VANCOUVER — British Columbia’s election is still four months away, but Premier David Eby has held a campaign event in Vancouver ahead of what he says is a personal count down — next week’s expected birth of his third child.

Eby says he and his wife, Cailey, are expecting a daughter on June 27, so he wanted to make an early start to campaigning for the Oct. 19 election before taking a break to spend some time with his family.

He introduced four New Democrat candidates, including former broadcaster Randene Neill and Baltej Dillon, the first RCMP officer to wear a turban on duty.

Eby’s early campaign start comes amid open battling between B.C.’s two right-of-centre parties, Opposition Leader Kevin Falcon’s BC United and John Rustad’s upstart B.C. Conservatives.

Professor David Black, a political communications expert at Greater Victoria’s Royal Roads University, says B.C.’s fixed election date law puts parties in constant campaign mode, but the battle on the right has heightened awareness of the coming election.

Black says people usually tune out politics during the summer months, but the feuding between BC United and the Conservatives is keeping the public’s attention on the distant election.

Eby says his government is making progress on health, housing and the economy and he wants that to continue.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads

Rebel News has come forward to claim ownership of the controversial truck that's been spotted driving around Toronto displaying anti-Muslim messaging. In a post on its website, the right-wing media...

3h ago

TTC CEO Rick Leary resigns
TTC CEO Rick Leary resigns

TTC CEO Rick Leary announced his retirement on Thursday. He said he will leave the transit agency on Aug. 30.

3h ago

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88
Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland has passed away at the age of 88. In a post on X, actor Kiefer Sutherland wrote a touching tribute to his late father, announcing the news. "I personally...

3h ago

LCBO management extending store hours ahead of strike deadline
LCBO management extending store hours ahead of strike deadline

The LCBO will be keeping its doors open longer in the days ahead of a potential strike by its 9000 unionized workers on July 5. An internal memo obtained by 680 NewsRadio states that stores will be...

5h ago

Top Stories

Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads

Rebel News has come forward to claim ownership of the controversial truck that's been spotted driving around Toronto displaying anti-Muslim messaging. In a post on its website, the right-wing media...

3h ago

TTC CEO Rick Leary resigns
TTC CEO Rick Leary resigns

TTC CEO Rick Leary announced his retirement on Thursday. He said he will leave the transit agency on Aug. 30.

3h ago

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88
Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland has passed away at the age of 88. In a post on X, actor Kiefer Sutherland wrote a touching tribute to his late father, announcing the news. "I personally...

3h ago

LCBO management extending store hours ahead of strike deadline
LCBO management extending store hours ahead of strike deadline

The LCBO will be keeping its doors open longer in the days ahead of a potential strike by its 9000 unionized workers on July 5. An internal memo obtained by 680 NewsRadio states that stores will be...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:56
LCBO extending hours ahead of potential strike
LCBO extending hours ahead of potential strike

The LCBO will be keeping its doors open longer in the days ahead of a potential strike by its 9,000 unionized workers on July 5th.

3h ago

2:26
Police hate crime unit investigating Islamophobic ad van
Police hate crime unit investigating Islamophobic ad van

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is investigating video of an advertising van spotted in Toronto spreading Islamophobic messaging. Michelle Mackey reports.

19h ago

2:05
Canada's first lawyer from Mi'kmaq Nation receives honorary doctorate
Canada's first lawyer from Mi'kmaq Nation receives honorary doctorate

Indigenous lawyer and advocate Bernd Christmas has been a leading figure in Aboriginal law in Canada, and now has an honorary doctorate.  Audra Brown speaks to the man who has dedicated his career to helping First Nations communities.

20h ago

2:41
Canada puts IRGC on terrorist list
Canada puts IRGC on terrorist list

Canada has named Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist group. The move criminalizes those who help the group, and is something Iranian dissidents have requested for years. But some Iranian-Canadians are disappointed.
2:41
Injunction hearing to clear U of T encampment underway
Injunction hearing to clear U of T encampment underway

An Ontario court is hearing the University of Toronto’s application for an injunction to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment. As Shauna Hunt reports, lawyers for the school are trying to prove the protesters are trespassing and need to be removed.

More Videos