Empire Co. Ltd. reports Q4 profit down from year ago, raises quarterly dividend

Grocery company Empire Co. Ltd. reported its fourth-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago, but raised its quarterly dividend. Shoppers are seen at a west-end Toronto Sobeys grocery store on Sunday, June 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 20, 2024 7:32 am.

Last Updated June 20, 2024 8:42 am.

STELLARTON, N.S. — Grocery company Empire Co. Ltd. reported its fourth-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago, but raised its quarterly dividend.

The parent company of the Sobeys and Safeway grocery chains says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share, up from 18.25 cents per share.

The increased payment to shareholders came as the company reported a profit of $148.9 million or 61 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended May 4, down from a profit of $182.9 million or 72 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Sales for the quarter totalled $7.4 billion, about the same as a year ago.

Same-store sales fell 0.3 per cent compared with the same quarter last year, while same-store sales, excluding fuel sales, rose 0.2 per cent.

On an adjusted basis, Empire says it earned 63 cents per diluted share, down from an adjusted profit of 72 cents per diluted share a year ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:EMP.A)

The Canadian Press

Overnight storm in Toronto causes flooding on Gardiner Expressway; fallen trees reported
Overnight storm in Toronto causes flooding on Gardiner Expressway; fallen trees reported

A wicked overnight storm that brought significant amounts of rain to Toronto forced the closure of a section of the Gardiner Expressway due to flooding. In the early morning hours, the westbound Gardiner...

2h ago

'Inescapable': Toronto students, teachers seek relief from hot classrooms
'Inescapable': Toronto students, teachers seek relief from hot classrooms

In Beatrice Schneider's seventh-grade classroom in Toronto, there are two fans in opposite corners of the room. One of them is broken.   When temperatures soar – as they have this week while much...

2h ago

TTC reporting system-wide outage affecting fare gates
TTC reporting system-wide outage affecting fare gates

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is reporting a system-wide outage at fare gates that is preventing them from accepting payments. They say it appears related to network authentication and fare gates...

48m ago

'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto
'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is investigating after a van adorned with video screens saying Canada is "under siege" by Muslims was spotted driving around Toronto. The cube van's screens played...

8h ago

