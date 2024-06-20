Former Sen. Carol Moseley Braun will have memoir out in 2025

By The Associated Press

Posted June 20, 2024 8:04 am.

Last Updated June 20, 2024 8:12 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — The first Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate, Carol Moseley Braun, will have a memoir out next year.

Hanover Square Press, a HarperCollins Publishers imprint, announced Thursday that Moseley Braun’s “Trailblazer: Perseverance in Life and Politics” is scheduled for Jan. 21. According to the publisher, Moseley Braun will look back on her career in public service, from her rise in Illinois politics, to her years in the Senate in the 1990s to being the first Black woman appointed U.S. ambassador to New Zealand, a position she held from 1999-2001.

Moseley Braun will also touch upon her friendships with everyone from Gloria Steinem and Maya Angelou to Hillary Clinton and President Joe Biden, who in 2023 nominated her for chair of the board of directors of the United States African Development Foundation, a position she formally began this spring.

“My life has been filled with serendipity, adventure, and adversity,” Moseley Braun, 76, said in a statement. “Every experience has been anchored by my strong faith in God.”

The Associated Press

