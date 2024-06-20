France’s Macron, African leaders push for vaccines for Africa after COVID-19 exposed inequalities

FILE - A woman with a child on her back waits in a queue to be screened for COVID-19 at a testing centre in Soweto, South Africa, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is joining several African leaders on Thursday June 20, 2024 to kick off a planned $1 billion project to accelerate the rollout of vaccines in Africa, after the coronavirus pandemic exposed gaping inequalities in access to them. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 20, 2024 3:20 am.

Last Updated June 20, 2024 3:26 am.

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is joining several African leaders on Thursday to kick off a planned $1 billion project to accelerate the rollout of vaccines in Africa, after the coronavirus pandemic exposed gaping inequalities in access to them.

The launch of the African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator, which will provide financial incentives to vaccine manufacturers, offered a momentary break for Macron from domestic political concerns as legislative elections loom on June 30 and July 7.

Many African leaders and advocacy groups say Africa was unfairly locked out of access to COVID-19 treatment tools, vaccines and testing equipment — that many richer countries bought up in huge quantities — after the pandemic swept the world starting in 2020.

WHO, advocacy groups and others want to help Africa get better prepared for the next pandemic, which many health experts say is inevitable. When the coronavirus pandemic began, South Africa was the only country in Africa with any ability to produce vaccines, officials say, and the continent produced a tiny fraction of all vaccines worldwide.

WHO failed in its efforts to help countries agree to a “pandemic treaty” — to improve preparedness and response to pandemics — before its annual meeting last month. The project was shelved largely over disagreements about sharing of information about pathogens that cause epidemics and the high-tech tools used to fight them.

Thursday’s event in Paris also aims to help give a funding shot-in-the-arm to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, a public-private partnership that helps get needed vaccines to developing countries around the world.

Gavi says the project aims to make up to US$ 1 billion available over the next ten years help boost Africa’s manufacturing base, to improve global vaccines markets and improve preparedness and response to pandemics and outbreaks like HIV, malaria, TB and COVID-19.

The Geneva-based alliance says the accelerator will inject funds into manufacturers in Africa once they hit supply and regulatory milestones, with an aim to use market forces to drive down prices and encourage investment upstream.

Officials say the project will explore issues like technology transfer — which has been resisted by some Western countries with powerful pharmaceutical companies — as well as the possible creation of a African medicines agency and tackling regulatory hurdles faced in Africa’s patchwork of legal systems.

___

AP journalist Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed to this report.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

More than 2,000 homes, businesses in Rosedale area without power
More than 2,000 homes, businesses in Rosedale area without power

More than 2,000 homes and businesses in the Rosedale neighbourhood lost power Wednesday night. The outage spans the area from St. Clair Avenue to Rosedale Valley Road and between Mt. Pleasant Road and...

3h ago

'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto
'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is investigating after a van adorned with video screens saying Canada is "under siege" by Muslims was spotted driving around Toronto. The cube van's screens played...

4h ago

Dashcams capture tractor-trailer crashing into Hwy. 401 barrier, bursting into flames
Dashcams capture tractor-trailer crashing into Hwy. 401 barrier, bursting into flames

CityNews obtained dashcam footage that captured a tractor-trailer crashing into a barrier on Highway 401 and bursting into flames on Wednesday morning. A portion of the westbound 401 express lanes...

12h ago

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot

A Brampton man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in the Vaughan Mills parking lot. Officers were called to the area just before 5:30...

12h ago

Top Stories

More than 2,000 homes, businesses in Rosedale area without power
More than 2,000 homes, businesses in Rosedale area without power

More than 2,000 homes and businesses in the Rosedale neighbourhood lost power Wednesday night. The outage spans the area from St. Clair Avenue to Rosedale Valley Road and between Mt. Pleasant Road and...

3h ago

'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto
'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is investigating after a van adorned with video screens saying Canada is "under siege" by Muslims was spotted driving around Toronto. The cube van's screens played...

4h ago

Dashcams capture tractor-trailer crashing into Hwy. 401 barrier, bursting into flames
Dashcams capture tractor-trailer crashing into Hwy. 401 barrier, bursting into flames

CityNews obtained dashcam footage that captured a tractor-trailer crashing into a barrier on Highway 401 and bursting into flames on Wednesday morning. A portion of the westbound 401 express lanes...

12h ago

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot

A Brampton man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in the Vaughan Mills parking lot. Officers were called to the area just before 5:30...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

0:42
ON CAM: Fiery truck crash captured on Highway 401
ON CAM: Fiery truck crash captured on Highway 401

Dashcams captured a tractor-trailer crashing into a highway barrier, resulting in a significant fire on Highway 401. The driver escaped with minor injuries.

12h ago

3:08
Woman identified in fatal Vaughan Mills parking lot shooting, men charged
Woman identified in fatal Vaughan Mills parking lot shooting, men charged

A 21-year-old woman from Hamilton fatally shot outside Vaughan Mills mall has been identified, and two men have been charged in her murder. Caryn Ceolin has the latest details.

16h ago

3:23
Man named in mortgage fraud investigation among the dead in triple shooting
Man named in mortgage fraud investigation among the dead in triple shooting

A man who has been named in several mortgage fraud investigations is among the dead in a triple shooting. Shauna Hunt is outside the North York business where we are learning more about the people involved.

1:36
Overnight fire displaces several residents
Overnight fire displaces several residents

A fire along Vaughan Road has displaced several residents. Brandon Rowe looks into the investigation and finds out what may have caused the fire.
2:03
Combating the rise in Anti-Trans hate
Combating the rise in Anti-Trans hate

A local organization has launched a new campaign to combat the rise in anti-trans hate. Audra Brown with how the video series is encouraging Canadians to "see the person, not the label".
More Videos