Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo says he found a ‘semi-destroyed country’ on taking office

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo speaks during an interview at the National Palace in Guatemala City, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Santiago Billy)

By Sonia Pérez D., The Associated Press

Posted June 20, 2024 10:32 pm.

Last Updated June 20, 2024 10:42 pm.

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala President Bernardo Arévalo says opposition in the Congress and the Attorney General’s Office have made it difficult to implement the change he seeks for the Central American nation which he found “semi-destroyed” when he took office almost six months ago.

The politician from the progressive Seed Movement party was elected in August after voters angry at widespread corruption and leaders’ failure to tackle it made a decisive choice for change, elevating his long shot candidacy.

Central America’s most populous country and the region’s largest economy continues to struggle with poverty and violence that have driven hundreds of thousands of Guatemalans to migrate to the U.S.

“What has impacted me the most is seeing how corruption has impacted the executive capacity of all the country’s institutions; the levels of abandonment and dysfunctionality of the institutions are terrible,” Arévalo said Thursday in an interview with The Associated Press.

Arévalo and his Seed Movement party posed a threat to those who have long wielded power in Guatemala. Guatemalan prosecutors tried to prevent Arévalo from taking office in early January.

Arévalo said he understands that Guatemalans want quick responses to the promises he made in his political campaign, and when they are delayed the public grows frustrated.

The promises focused on cleaning up corruption and expelling Attorney General Consuelo Porras from the Public Ministry, although Porras remains in office today.

Porras was legally selected by unpopular former Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei for a second four-year term ending in 2026.

She has criminalized political opponents such as the Seed Movement party, journalists, and exiled former prosecutors and judges who reported being persecuted for having investigated acts of corruption.

Porras has been sanctioned by the U.S. government and 40 other countries for hindering the anti-corruption fight and undermining the country’s democracy. Arévalo said he would not remove her by force.

“We have a fundamental commitment to the democratic system and we are not going to resort to non-democratic measures to rescue democracy,” Arévalo said. The most extreme voices have called for Arévalo to use the army or the police to oust Porras.

Arévalo also holds Porras responsible for delaying investigations in different corruption cases. His government has filed over 100 complaints.

Porras has denied interfering in corruption cases and refused to step down from her position.

“People would like to see that the corrupt are being punished,” Arévalo said. “We take the first step (report)… but it all stops at the Public Ministry, where there is no investigation of complaints.”

Arévalo has made addressing Guatemala’s public infrastructure shortcomings a priority and said his administration had made some progress. “People need to see that needs are being met, that health and education are improving,” he said.

His administration has revamped more than 4,000 schools and carried out public infrastructure projects in many of those areas.

He said he plans to meet with outgoing Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador before he leaves office in October and with incoming President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Sonia Pérez D., The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads

Rebel News has come forward to claim ownership of the controversial truck that's been spotted driving around Toronto displaying anti-Muslim messaging. In a post on its website, the right-wing media...

4h ago

TTC CEO Rick Leary resigns
TTC CEO Rick Leary resigns

TTC CEO Rick Leary announced his retirement on Thursday. He said he will leave the transit agency on Aug. 30.

3h ago

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88
Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland has passed away at the age of 88. In a post on X, actor Kiefer Sutherland wrote a touching tribute to his late father, announcing the news. "I personally...

7h ago

LCBO management extending store hours ahead of strike deadline
LCBO management extending store hours ahead of strike deadline

The LCBO will be keeping its doors open longer in the days ahead of a potential strike by its 9000 unionized workers on July 5. An internal memo obtained by 680 NewsRadio states that stores will be...

9h ago

Top Stories

Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads

Rebel News has come forward to claim ownership of the controversial truck that's been spotted driving around Toronto displaying anti-Muslim messaging. In a post on its website, the right-wing media...

4h ago

TTC CEO Rick Leary resigns
TTC CEO Rick Leary resigns

TTC CEO Rick Leary announced his retirement on Thursday. He said he will leave the transit agency on Aug. 30.

3h ago

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88
Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland has passed away at the age of 88. In a post on X, actor Kiefer Sutherland wrote a touching tribute to his late father, announcing the news. "I personally...

7h ago

LCBO management extending store hours ahead of strike deadline
LCBO management extending store hours ahead of strike deadline

The LCBO will be keeping its doors open longer in the days ahead of a potential strike by its 9000 unionized workers on July 5. An internal memo obtained by 680 NewsRadio states that stores will be...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland passes away at age 88
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland passes away at age 88

A look back at the legendary career of Canadian actor Donald Sutherland who has passed away at the age of 88.

9h ago

0:56
LCBO extending hours ahead of potential strike
LCBO extending hours ahead of potential strike

The LCBO will be keeping its doors open longer in the days ahead of a potential strike by its 9,000 unionized workers on July 5th.

8h ago

2:26
Police hate crime unit investigating Islamophobic ad van
Police hate crime unit investigating Islamophobic ad van

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is investigating video of an advertising van spotted in Toronto spreading Islamophobic messaging. Michelle Mackey reports.
2:05
Canada's first lawyer from Mi'kmaq Nation receives honorary doctorate
Canada's first lawyer from Mi'kmaq Nation receives honorary doctorate

Indigenous lawyer and advocate Bernd Christmas has been a leading figure in Aboriginal law in Canada, and now has an honorary doctorate.  Audra Brown speaks to the man who has dedicated his career to helping First Nations communities.
2:41
Canada puts IRGC on terrorist list
Canada puts IRGC on terrorist list

Canada has named Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist group. The move criminalizes those who help the group, and is something Iranian dissidents have requested for years. But some Iranian-Canadians are disappointed.
More Videos