Hawaii residents fined $20K after Hawaiian monk seal pup mauled by unleashed dogs

FILE - A Hawaiian monk seal and her newborn pup are seen on a Waikiki beach in Honolulu on June 29, 2017. U.S. officials on Thursday, June 20, 2024, said they fined two Hawaii residents $20,000 for their alleged roles in the fatal mauling of a female Hawaiian monk seal pup by unleashed dogs. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)

By Audrey Mcavoy, The Associated Press

Posted June 20, 2024 11:26 pm.

Last Updated June 20, 2024 11:42 pm.

HONOLULU (AP) — Two Hawaii residents were fined $20,000 for their alleged roles in the fatal mauling of a female Hawaiian monk seal pup by unleashed dogs, U.S. officials said Thursday.

Hawaiian monk seals are a critically endangered species. Only 1,600 remain in the wild. The loss of a female is a particularly hard blow to conservation efforts because she could have grown up to give birth to pups of her own.

A necropsy by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration found the pup known as PO7 suffered puncture wounds consistent with dog bites and hemorrhaging consistent with being shaken by a dog.

NOAA’s Office of General Counsel issued the fine on June 11, which didn’t say how the two individuals were allegedly connected to the unleashed dogs.

Stefanie Gutierrez, a spokesperson for NOAA Fisheries, said further details were unavailable because “enforcement proceedings were ongoing.” The accused were fined $20,000 jointly.

The pup was born to a seal known as RN58 or Luana. She was seen with her mother for the first time on May 23 on Oahu’s North Shore and reported to be a dog attack victim that same evening.

Those fined have the right to challenge the penalty and request a hearing before an administrative law judge.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said one of the two individuals was a state parks employee who wasn’t on duty. She reported the pup death to her agency, department spokesperson Dan Dennison said.

The department has started its own investigation into potential violations of state and county laws, he said.

Phone numbers for the accused could not immediately be found.

Audrey Mcavoy, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads

Rebel News has come forward to claim ownership of the controversial truck that's been spotted driving around Toronto displaying anti-Muslim messaging. In a post on its website, the right-wing media...

4h ago

TTC CEO Rick Leary resigns
TTC CEO Rick Leary resigns

TTC CEO Rick Leary announced his retirement on Thursday. He said he will leave the transit agency on Aug. 30.

3h ago

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88
Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland has passed away at the age of 88. In a post on X, actor Kiefer Sutherland wrote a touching tribute to his late father, announcing the news. "I personally...

7h ago

LCBO management extending store hours ahead of strike deadline
LCBO management extending store hours ahead of strike deadline

The LCBO will be keeping its doors open longer in the days ahead of a potential strike by its 9000 unionized workers on July 5. An internal memo obtained by 680 NewsRadio states that stores will be...

9h ago

