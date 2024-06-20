Head of New Brunswick health network defends big spending on travel nurse contracts

Georges L Dumont public hospital in Moncton, N.B. is shown on Thursday Oct. 8, 2020. The head of New Brunswick's francophone health network, Dr. France Desrosiers, launched a spirited defence of Vitalité's spending on travel nurse contracts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marc Grandmaison

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 20, 2024 1:51 pm.

Last Updated June 20, 2024 1:56 pm.

FREDERICTON — The head of New Brunswick’s francophone Vitalité Health Network launched a spirited defence today of the organization’s spending on travel nurse contracts.

Dr. France Desrosiers told a legislature committee that the decision to contract private firms to provide temporary nurses was a matter of “saving human lives by maintaining essential services.”

The province’s auditor general singled out the spending in a June 4 report, finding that between Jan. 1, 2022, and Feb. 29, 2024, Vitalité paid more than $123 million for travel nurses — including $98 million to Ontario-based agency Canadian Health Labs.

The prices charged by Canadian Health Labs under its contract with Vitalité, which continues until February 2026, were described as exorbitant by Health Minister Bruce Fitch.

Desrosiers says the network had little choice but to sign with Canadian Health Labs because the firm had a “monopoly” on bilingual staff.

Auditor general Paul Martin also said the network refused to give his office access to three internal audits, which Vitalité defended by saying those documents were shielded by a non-disclosure agreement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads

Rebel News has come forward to claim ownership of the controversial truck that's been spotted driving around Toronto displaying anti-Muslim messaging. In a post on its website, the right-wing media...

4m ago

TTC CEO Rick Leary resigns
TTC CEO Rick Leary resigns

TTC CEO Rick Leary has resigned from his position. His last day will be August 30. In a statement, Leary said it was a difficult decision but he believes "there are some new opportunities and challenges...

13m ago

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88
Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland has passed away at the age of 88. In a post on X, actor Kiefer Sutherland wrote a touching tribute to his late father, announcing the news. "I personally...

breaking

19m ago

LCBO management extending store hours ahead of strike deadline
LCBO management extending store hours ahead of strike deadline

The LCBO will be keeping its doors open longer in the days ahead of a potential strike by its 9000 unionized workers on July 5. An internal memo obtained by 680 NewsRadio states that stores will be...

29m ago

