Malaysian leader Anwar says China a ‘true friend’ and not to be feared at end of Premier Li’s visit

In this photo released by Malaysia's Department of Information, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim speak during a business luncheon with China's Premier Li Qiang at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (Malaysia's Department of Information via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 20, 2024 4:06 am.

Last Updated June 20, 2024 4:12 am.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday rejected the notion that China’s dominance is to be feared, calling China a “true friend” at the end of Premier Li Qiang’s visit to mark 50 years of diplomatic ties between their countries.

While the leaders raised some contentious bilateral issues, Anwar said they discussed them as “equal partners, as trusted friends.” He didn’t give details but likely referred to the prickly issue of overlapping territorial claims in the South China Sea.

“People say, well, Malaysia is a growing economy. Don’t let China abuse its privilege and extort from the country. I said no. To the contrary, we want to benefit from one another, we want to learn from one another and we want to profit from this engagement,” Anwar told some 200 business leaders at a luncheon attended by Li.

Anwar said he rebuked the “incessant propaganda that we should cast aspersions and fear the dominance of China economically, militarily, technologically.”

“We do not. We in Malaysia, having a neutral stance, have the resolve to work with all countries and with China,” he said. “We see Premier Li Qiang as a friend that would work together with us.”

Li, the first Chinese premier to visit Malaysia since 2015, flew in for a three-day visit on Tuesday on the last leg of a regional tour. Li, China’s No. 2 leader after President Xi Jinping, was also the first Chinese premier to visit New Zealand and then Australia in seven years.

The two leaders on Wednesday agreed that China and other claimant countries in Southeast Asia should tackle the South China Sea dispute “independently and properly” through dialogue and cooperation, and via bilateral settlement.

No details were given but the statement came amid concerns the dispute could escalate tensions between the U.S. and China. The U.S. renewed a warning Tuesday that it is obligated to defend treaty ally Philippines, after Chinese forces seized two Philippine boats delivering food and supplies to a military outpost in a disputed shoal and injured several Filipino navy personnel.

Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Taiwan all dispute Beijing’s claims to almost the entire South China Sea. Malaysia’s government prefers diplomatic channels and rarely criticizes Beijing publicly, even though Chinese coast guard ships have sailed near Malaysia’s waters. This is partly to protect economic ties as China has been Malaysia’s top trading partner since 2009. Bilateral trade surged to $98.8 billion last year, accounting for 17% of Malaysia’s global trade.

At the luncheon, Li urged businesses to expand cooperation in emerging fields such as green development, digital economy and artificial intelligence.

“The journey of China and Malaysia over the past 50 years… is like an expedition where two people have joined hands and waded through mountains and rivers, and won a milestone full of achievements. It also marks the official beginning of the next journey full of hope,” Li said.

Li was given a red carpet ceremonial send-off and an honor guard as he departed for home later Thursday.

The two countries renewed a five-year trade and economic cooperation pact on Wednesday and inked a rash of pacts to cooperate in various sectors.

The Trade Ministry said 11 more memorandum of understandings were signed between Malaysian and Chinese entities on Thursday that could bring in potential investment of 13.2 billion ringgit ($2.8 billion). These included proposed collaborations in high value-added sector such as oil and gas, energy, education, agriculture, automotive and utility services, it said in a statement.

The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto
'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is investigating after a van adorned with video screens saying Canada is "under siege" by Muslims was spotted driving around Toronto. The cube van's screens played...

5h ago

'Inescapable': Toronto students, teachers seek relief from hot classrooms
'Inescapable': Toronto students, teachers seek relief from hot classrooms

In Beatrice Schneider's seventh-grade classroom in Toronto, there are two fans in opposite corners of the room. One of them is broken.   When temperatures soar – as they have this week while much...

38m ago

More than 2,000 homes, businesses in Rosedale area without power
More than 2,000 homes, businesses in Rosedale area without power

More than 2,000 homes and businesses in the Rosedale neighbourhood lost power Wednesday night. The outage spans the area from St. Clair Avenue to Rosedale Valley Road and between Mt. Pleasant Road and...

5h ago

Dashcams capture tractor-trailer crashing into Hwy. 401 barrier, bursting into flames
Dashcams capture tractor-trailer crashing into Hwy. 401 barrier, bursting into flames

CityNews obtained dashcam footage that captured a tractor-trailer crashing into a barrier on Highway 401 and bursting into flames on Wednesday morning. A portion of the westbound 401 express lanes...

13h ago

Top Stories

'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto
'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is investigating after a van adorned with video screens saying Canada is "under siege" by Muslims was spotted driving around Toronto. The cube van's screens played...

5h ago

'Inescapable': Toronto students, teachers seek relief from hot classrooms
'Inescapable': Toronto students, teachers seek relief from hot classrooms

In Beatrice Schneider's seventh-grade classroom in Toronto, there are two fans in opposite corners of the room. One of them is broken.   When temperatures soar – as they have this week while much...

38m ago

More than 2,000 homes, businesses in Rosedale area without power
More than 2,000 homes, businesses in Rosedale area without power

More than 2,000 homes and businesses in the Rosedale neighbourhood lost power Wednesday night. The outage spans the area from St. Clair Avenue to Rosedale Valley Road and between Mt. Pleasant Road and...

5h ago

Dashcams capture tractor-trailer crashing into Hwy. 401 barrier, bursting into flames
Dashcams capture tractor-trailer crashing into Hwy. 401 barrier, bursting into flames

CityNews obtained dashcam footage that captured a tractor-trailer crashing into a barrier on Highway 401 and bursting into flames on Wednesday morning. A portion of the westbound 401 express lanes...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

0:42
ON CAM: Fiery truck crash captured on Highway 401
ON CAM: Fiery truck crash captured on Highway 401

Dashcams captured a tractor-trailer crashing into a highway barrier, resulting in a significant fire on Highway 401. The driver escaped with minor injuries.

14h ago

3:08
Woman identified in fatal Vaughan Mills parking lot shooting, men charged
Woman identified in fatal Vaughan Mills parking lot shooting, men charged

A 21-year-old woman from Hamilton fatally shot outside Vaughan Mills mall has been identified, and two men have been charged in her murder. Caryn Ceolin has the latest details.

18h ago

3:23
Man named in mortgage fraud investigation among the dead in triple shooting
Man named in mortgage fraud investigation among the dead in triple shooting

A man who has been named in several mortgage fraud investigations is among the dead in a triple shooting. Shauna Hunt is outside the North York business where we are learning more about the people involved.

1:36
Overnight fire displaces several residents
Overnight fire displaces several residents

A fire along Vaughan Road has displaced several residents. Brandon Rowe looks into the investigation and finds out what may have caused the fire.
2:03
Combating the rise in Anti-Trans hate
Combating the rise in Anti-Trans hate

A local organization has launched a new campaign to combat the rise in anti-trans hate. Audra Brown with how the video series is encouraging Canadians to "see the person, not the label".
More Videos