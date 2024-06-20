Rapper Travis Scott arrested in Miami Beach for misdemeanor trespassing and public intoxication

FILE - Travis Scott arrives at GQ's Men of the Year Party in Los Angeles on Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 20, 2024 10:37 am.

Last Updated June 20, 2024 11:42 am.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Rapper Travis Scott was arrested by Miami Beach police early Thursday on misdemeanor charges of trespassing and public intoxication.

Miami Beach police confirmed the arrest, but did not immediately provide any details. Scott, 33, posted his $650 bond, which means he will be released later Thursday, Miami-Dade County jail records show.

His publicists, Jamie Sward and Alexandra Baker, did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment, and jail records don’t list an attorney for Scott. His agent, David Stromberg, didn’t immediately respond to a message sent to his LinkedIn account.

Scott, who is one of the biggest names in hip-hop and whose birth name is Jacques Webster, has more than 100 songs that made the Billboard Hot 100 and put out four singles that topped the chart: “Sicko Mode,” “Highest in the Room,” “The Scotts,” and “Franchise.”

Ten people were killed in a crowd surge at Scott’s 2021 performance at his Astroworld Festival in Houston. Attendees were packed so tightly that many couldn’t breathe or move their arms. Those killed, who ranged in age from 9 to 27, died from compression asphyxia, which an expert likened to being crushed by a car.

Lawyers for the victims alleged in lawsuits that the deaths and hundreds of injuries at the concert were caused by negligent planning and a lack of concern over capacity and safety at the event.

Scott, promoter Live Nation, and the others who were sued have denied these claims, saying safety was their No. 1 concern. They said what happened could not have been foreseen.

The final lawsuit was settled last month.

After a police investigation, a grand jury declined to indict Scott, along with five others connected to the festival.

The Associated Press


Top Stories

TTC reporting system-wide outage affecting fare gates
TTC reporting system-wide outage affecting fare gates

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is reporting a system-wide outage at fare gates that is preventing them from accepting payments. They say it appears related to network authentication and fare gates...

3h ago

Overnight storm in Toronto causes flooding on Gardiner Expressway; fallen trees reported
Overnight storm in Toronto causes flooding on Gardiner Expressway; fallen trees reported

A wicked overnight storm that brought significant amounts of rain to Toronto forced the closure of a section of the Gardiner Expressway due to flooding. In the early morning hours, the westbound Gardiner...

5h ago

Issue fixed after gas leak reported near Nathan Phillips Square
Issue fixed after gas leak reported near Nathan Phillips Square

A gas leak has been fixed after it was reported Nathan Phillips Square and City Hall in downtown Toronto Thursday morning. It was reportedly caused by an excavator hitting a gas line just after 9 a.m....

1h ago

'Inescapable': Toronto students, teachers seek relief from hot classrooms
'Inescapable': Toronto students, teachers seek relief from hot classrooms

In Beatrice Schneider's seventh-grade classroom in Toronto, there are two fans in opposite corners of the room. One of them is broken.   When temperatures soar – as they have this week while much...

5h ago

