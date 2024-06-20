S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also higher

TORONTO — Strength in energy stocks helped by a rise in the price of oil as well as gains in the base metals sector helped Canada’s main stock index climb in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 86.84 points at 21,603.74.

In New York, where markets were closed on Wednesday for the Juneteenth holiday, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 79.57 points at 38,914.43. The S&P 500 index was up 5.83 points at 5,492.86, while the Nasdaq composite was up 9.49 points at 17,871.72.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.02 cents US compared with 72.94 cents US on Wednesday.

The August crude oil contract traded for US$81.44 per barrel, up 73 cents from its settlement price Tuesday, while the July natural gas contract was down 11 cents at US$2.80 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract traded for US$2,377.60 an ounce, up US$30.70, while the July copper contract was up eight cents at US$4.57 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press