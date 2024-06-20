Swiss museum pulls down works by artists like Monet, van Gogh as origin of Nazi-looted art examined

By The Associated Press

Posted June 20, 2024 10:25 am.

Last Updated June 20, 2024 10:26 am.

GENEVA (AP) — A Swiss museum on Thursday pulled down five paintings, including a van Gogh and a Monet, after the foundation that owns them called for a deeper look at their origins following new U.S. guidelines on how to handle artworks once confiscated by the Nazis.

The Foundation E.G. Bührle Collection, which owns the works formerly shown at the Kunsthaus Zürich museum, said it was looking to reach a “fair and equitable solution” with the legal successors of the former owners, who were not identified.

The foundation’s board called for a new assessment of the works under new “best practices” published by the U.S. State Department in March on how to deal with Nazi-confiscated art, as an upgrade to principles adopted in 1998.

The works include the oil paintings “Jardin de Monet à Giverny” by Claude Monet from 1895, and “Der alte Turm” by Vincent van Gogh, of 1884.

A sixth painting, Edouard Manet’s “La Sultane,” was also considered as “a case deserving particular attention,” the foundation said in a statement last Friday.

It said it was ready to make a financial contribution to the estate of Max Silberberg, a German Jew and art collector who died with his wife at the Nazi death camp in Auschwitz, in connection with the Manet out of respect to his “tragic destiny.”

Top Stories

TTC reporting system-wide outage affecting fare gates
TTC reporting system-wide outage affecting fare gates

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is reporting a system-wide outage at fare gates that is preventing them from accepting payments. They say it appears related to network authentication and fare gates...

3h ago

Overnight storm in Toronto causes flooding on Gardiner Expressway; fallen trees reported
Overnight storm in Toronto causes flooding on Gardiner Expressway; fallen trees reported

A wicked overnight storm that brought significant amounts of rain to Toronto forced the closure of a section of the Gardiner Expressway due to flooding. In the early morning hours, the westbound Gardiner...

5h ago

Issue fixed after gas leak reported near Nathan Phillips Square
Issue fixed after gas leak reported near Nathan Phillips Square

A gas leak has been fixed after it was reported Nathan Phillips Square and City Hall in downtown Toronto Thursday morning. It was reportedly caused by an excavator hitting a gas line just after 9 a.m....

1h ago

'Inescapable': Toronto students, teachers seek relief from hot classrooms
'Inescapable': Toronto students, teachers seek relief from hot classrooms

In Beatrice Schneider's seventh-grade classroom in Toronto, there are two fans in opposite corners of the room. One of them is broken.   When temperatures soar – as they have this week while much...

5h ago

