Toronto police officer charged in workplace sexual assault, assault investigation

A 35-year Toronto Police Service officer is facing several charges in connection with an investigation into sexual assault and assault involving subordinates.

According to a statement issued by the service Thursday afternoon, the probe covered a period between September 2020 and November 2023.

Investigators alleged the officer “committed acts of workplace harassment, sexual harassment and sexual assault” against subordinates and the actions “interfered with their lawful enjoyment of their workplace.”

It’s unclear if the subordinates were officers or civilians and investigators didn’t elaborate on the allegations.

The statement also said there was an altercation when the accused “assaulted a victim and then produced a weapon.”

Professional standards investigators said Jason Kondo, a detective with the integrated gun and gang task force, was arrested on Thursday. The statement said he was charged with four counts of sexual assault, four counts of mischief interfering with property, assault, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Kondo was scheduled to appear in a downtown Toronto court on July 5. The allegations against the accused haven’t been proven in court.