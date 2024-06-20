Toronto police officer charged in workplace sexual assault, assault investigation

The exterior of Toronto Police headquarters is seen in this undated photo.
The exterior of Toronto Police headquarters is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 20, 2024 4:58 pm.

A 35-year Toronto Police Service officer is facing several charges in connection with an investigation into sexual assault and assault involving subordinates.

According to a statement issued by the service Thursday afternoon, the probe covered a period between September 2020 and November 2023.

Investigators alleged the officer “committed acts of workplace harassment, sexual harassment and sexual assault” against subordinates and the actions “interfered with their lawful enjoyment of their workplace.”

It’s unclear if the subordinates were officers or civilians and investigators didn’t elaborate on the allegations.

The statement also said there was an altercation when the accused “assaulted a victim and then produced a weapon.”

Professional standards investigators said Jason Kondo, a detective with the integrated gun and gang task force, was arrested on Thursday. The statement said he was charged with four counts of sexual assault, four counts of mischief interfering with property, assault, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Kondo was scheduled to appear in a downtown Toronto court on July 5. The allegations against the accused haven’t been proven in court.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads

Rebel News has come forward to claim ownership of the controversial truck that's been spotted driving around Toronto displaying anti-Muslim messaging. In a post on its website, the right-wing media...

1h ago

TTC CEO Rick Leary resigns
TTC CEO Rick Leary resigns

TTC CEO Rick Leary announced his retirement on Thursday. He said he will leave the transit agency on Aug. 30.

1h ago

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88
Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland has passed away at the age of 88. In a post on X, actor Kiefer Sutherland wrote a touching tribute to his late father, announcing the news. "I personally...

1h ago

LCBO management extending store hours ahead of strike deadline
LCBO management extending store hours ahead of strike deadline

The LCBO will be keeping its doors open longer in the days ahead of a potential strike by its 9000 unionized workers on July 5. An internal memo obtained by 680 NewsRadio states that stores will be...

3h ago

Top Stories

Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads

Rebel News has come forward to claim ownership of the controversial truck that's been spotted driving around Toronto displaying anti-Muslim messaging. In a post on its website, the right-wing media...

1h ago

TTC CEO Rick Leary resigns
TTC CEO Rick Leary resigns

TTC CEO Rick Leary announced his retirement on Thursday. He said he will leave the transit agency on Aug. 30.

1h ago

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88
Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland has passed away at the age of 88. In a post on X, actor Kiefer Sutherland wrote a touching tribute to his late father, announcing the news. "I personally...

1h ago

LCBO management extending store hours ahead of strike deadline
LCBO management extending store hours ahead of strike deadline

The LCBO will be keeping its doors open longer in the days ahead of a potential strike by its 9000 unionized workers on July 5. An internal memo obtained by 680 NewsRadio states that stores will be...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:56
LCBO extending hours ahead of potential strike
LCBO extending hours ahead of potential strike

The LCBO will be keeping its doors open longer in the days ahead of a potential strike by its 9,000 unionized workers on July 5th.

2h ago

2:26
Police hate crime unit investigating Islamophobic ad van
Police hate crime unit investigating Islamophobic ad van

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is investigating video of an advertising van spotted in Toronto spreading Islamophobic messaging. Michelle Mackey reports.

18h ago

2:05
Canada's first lawyer from Mi'kmaq Nation receives honorary doctorate
Canada's first lawyer from Mi'kmaq Nation receives honorary doctorate

Indigenous lawyer and advocate Bernd Christmas has been a leading figure in Aboriginal law in Canada, and now has an honorary doctorate.  Audra Brown speaks to the man who has dedicated his career to helping First Nations communities.

18h ago

2:41
Canada puts IRGC on terrorist list
Canada puts IRGC on terrorist list

Canada has named Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist group. The move criminalizes those who help the group, and is something Iranian dissidents have requested for years. But some Iranian-Canadians are disappointed.

22h ago

2:41
Injunction hearing to clear U of T encampment underway
Injunction hearing to clear U of T encampment underway

An Ontario court is hearing the University of Toronto’s application for an injunction to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment. As Shauna Hunt reports, lawyers for the school are trying to prove the protesters are trespassing and need to be removed.

23h ago

More Videos