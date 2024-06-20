Train collision in Chile kills at least 2 people and injures several others

Police and firefighters inspect two trains that collided in San Bernardo, Santiago, Chile, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Alexandre Plaza)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 20, 2024 6:55 am.

Last Updated June 20, 2024 6:56 am.

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — At least two people were killed and nine others injured Thursday when a train full of passengers collided head-on with another train on a test run just outside Chile’s capital of Santiago.

Investigations were underway to determine the cause of the crash, which vaulted one car fully on top of a car from the other train.

The eight-car freight train, which was carrying 1,346 tons of copper, was also packed with people, while the other train had 10 workers on board operating a speed test, the state rail company said.

Authorities have not identified the two people killed. The nine injured included four Chinese nationals who were receiving treatment at hospitals near the crash site in San Bernardo, Chile.

“We have to identify what the causes are and take the corresponding measures,” Transportation Minister Juan Carlos Muñoz told The Associated Press.

The Associated Press



Top Stories

Overnight storm in Toronto causes flooding on Gardiner Expressway; fallen trees reported
Overnight storm in Toronto causes flooding on Gardiner Expressway; fallen trees reported

A wicked overnight storm that brought significant amounts of rain to Toronto forced the closure of a section of the Gardiner Expressway due to flooding. In the early morning hours, the westbound Gardiner...

1h ago

'Inescapable': Toronto students, teachers seek relief from hot classrooms
'Inescapable': Toronto students, teachers seek relief from hot classrooms

In Beatrice Schneider's seventh-grade classroom in Toronto, there are two fans in opposite corners of the room. One of them is broken.   When temperatures soar – as they have this week while much...

33m ago

'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto
'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is investigating after a van adorned with video screens saying Canada is "under siege" by Muslims was spotted driving around Toronto. The cube van's screens played...

7h ago

More than 2,000 homes, businesses in Rosedale area without power
More than 2,000 homes, businesses in Rosedale area without power

More than 2,000 homes and businesses in the Rosedale neighbourhood lost power Wednesday night. The outage spans the area from St. Clair Avenue to Rosedale Valley Road and between Mt. Pleasant Road and...

33m ago

