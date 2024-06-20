U.S. jobless claims fall to 238,000 from 10-month high, remain low by historical standards

By Paul Wiseman, The Associated Press

Posted June 20, 2024 8:40 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits slipped last week as the U.S. labor market remained resilient.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that jobless claims fell by 5,000 to 238,000 from a 10-month high 243,000 the week before. The four-week average of claims, which evens out weekly ups and downs, rose by 5,500 to 232,750, highest since September.

Weekly unemployment claims — a proxy for layoffs — remain at low levels by historical standards, a sign that most Americans enjoy unusual job security.

Nearly 1.83 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week of June 8, up by 15,000 the week before.

The U.S. economy and job market have proven remarkably resilient in the face of high interest rates. Employers are adding a strong average of 248,000 jobs a month this year. Unemployment is still low at 4%.

But the economy has lately showed signs of slowing, perhaps offering evidence that higher borrowing costs are finally taking a toll. For instance, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday that retail sales barely grew last month.

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate 11 times in 2022 and 2023, eventually bringing it to a 23-year high to combat a resurgence in inflation.

Inflation has come down from a mid-2022 peak 9.1% but remains stubbornly above the Fed’s 2% target. Fed policymakers announced last week that they have scaled back their intention to cut the rate three times this year. Now they are anticipating only one rate cut.

Overnight storm in Toronto causes flooding on Gardiner Expressway; fallen trees reported
Overnight storm in Toronto causes flooding on Gardiner Expressway; fallen trees reported

A wicked overnight storm that brought significant amounts of rain to Toronto forced the closure of a section of the Gardiner Expressway due to flooding. In the early morning hours, the westbound Gardiner...

2h ago

'Inescapable': Toronto students, teachers seek relief from hot classrooms
'Inescapable': Toronto students, teachers seek relief from hot classrooms

In Beatrice Schneider's seventh-grade classroom in Toronto, there are two fans in opposite corners of the room. One of them is broken.   When temperatures soar – as they have this week while much...

2h ago

TTC reporting system-wide outage affecting fare gates
TTC reporting system-wide outage affecting fare gates

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is reporting a system-wide outage at fare gates that is preventing them from accepting payments. They say it appears related to network authentication and fare gates...

45m ago

'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto
'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is investigating after a van adorned with video screens saying Canada is "under siege" by Muslims was spotted driving around Toronto. The cube van's screens played...

8h ago

