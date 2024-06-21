4 people dead at rural southwestern Ontario home, police investigating

Police say they are investigating after four people were found dead at a rural home in southwestern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say the death investigation is in its early stages and they have released few details but say there’s no “imminent threat to public safety.”

Police say officers were called to a residence in Harrow, a community in Essex, Ont., around 1:30 p.m. Thursday where they found four people dead.

OPP say their identities and cause of death cannot yet be confirmed.

Police say residents can expect to see a large police presence for the next several days.

They say postmortems will take place in London, Ont.