AmEx buys dining reservation company Tock from Squarespace for $400M

FILE - An American Express logo is attached to a door in Boston's Seaport District, July 21, 2021. American Express announced Friday, June 21, 2024, it will acquire the dining reservation and event management platform Tock from Squarespace for $400 million cash. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

By Ken Sweet, The Associated Press

Posted June 21, 2024 10:30 am.

Last Updated June 21, 2024 10:42 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — American Express will acquire the dining reservation and event management platform Tock from Squarespace for $400 million cash.

AmEx began making acquisitions in the dining and event space with its purchase of Resy five years ago, giving cardmembers access to hard-to-get restaurants and locations. Other credit card issues have done the same. JPMorgan acquired The Infatuation as a lifestyle brand in 2021.

Tock, which launched in Chicago in 2014 and has been owned by Squarespace since 2021, provides reservation and table management services to roughly 7,000 restaurants and other venues. Restaurants signed up with Tock include Aquavit, the high end Nordic restaurant in New York, as well as the buzzy new restaurant Chez Noir in California.

Squarespace and Tock confirmed the deal Friday.

AmEx’s purchase of Resy five years ago raised a lot of eyebrows in both the credit card and dining industries, but it’s become a key part of how the company locks in high-end businesses to be either AmEx-exclusive merchants, or ones that give preferential treatment to AmEx cardmembers. The number of restaurants on the Resy platform has grown five fold since AmEx purchased the company.

AmEx also announced Friday it would buy Rooam, a contactless payment platform that is used heavily in stadiums and other entertainment venues. AmEx did not disclose how much it was paying for Rooam.

Ken Sweet, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Four injured in targeted shooting at Vaughan residence: police
Four injured in targeted shooting at Vaughan residence: police

Four people are injured after they were shot at a home in Vaughan on Friday, York Regional Police said. Authorities were called to a residence on Casa Nova Drive in the city's Woodbridge area just before...

breaking

15m ago

'We need a cap': Toronto again considering a limit on rideshares like Uber, Lyft
'We need a cap': Toronto again considering a limit on rideshares like Uber, Lyft

It appears that City of Toronto officials are trying once again to potentially limit the number of rideshare companies, such as Uber and Lyft, on its busy streets. Uber and the taxi industry have discussed...

4h ago

Canada Soccer releases statement after racist comments directed at player
Canada Soccer releases statement after racist comments directed at player

Canada Soccer says it is deeply disturbed after one of its men's national team players was targeted by racist comments online after Thursday's Copa America opener. "Canada Soccer is aware and deeply...

2h ago

Heat warning lifted in Toronto following stretch of scorching hot temperatures
Heat warning lifted in Toronto following stretch of scorching hot temperatures

Environment Canada has lifted a near week-long heat warning for Toronto and other parts of the province following several days of scorching hot temperatures and muggy conditions. Similar heat warnings...

1h ago

Top Stories

Four injured in targeted shooting at Vaughan residence: police
Four injured in targeted shooting at Vaughan residence: police

Four people are injured after they were shot at a home in Vaughan on Friday, York Regional Police said. Authorities were called to a residence on Casa Nova Drive in the city's Woodbridge area just before...

breaking

15m ago

'We need a cap': Toronto again considering a limit on rideshares like Uber, Lyft
'We need a cap': Toronto again considering a limit on rideshares like Uber, Lyft

It appears that City of Toronto officials are trying once again to potentially limit the number of rideshare companies, such as Uber and Lyft, on its busy streets. Uber and the taxi industry have discussed...

4h ago

Canada Soccer releases statement after racist comments directed at player
Canada Soccer releases statement after racist comments directed at player

Canada Soccer says it is deeply disturbed after one of its men's national team players was targeted by racist comments online after Thursday's Copa America opener. "Canada Soccer is aware and deeply...

2h ago

Heat warning lifted in Toronto following stretch of scorching hot temperatures
Heat warning lifted in Toronto following stretch of scorching hot temperatures

Environment Canada has lifted a near week-long heat warning for Toronto and other parts of the province following several days of scorching hot temperatures and muggy conditions. Similar heat warnings...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
City exploring regulations on vehicle-for-hire industry with public consultations
City exploring regulations on vehicle-for-hire industry with public consultations

The city has tried it before -- but despite failing -- it looks like they are trying once again to potentially limit the number of Ubers and Lyfts on city streets. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

11h ago

2:05
Canadian soccer star Adriana Leon's journey to the Olympic stage
Canadian soccer star Adriana Leon's journey to the Olympic stage

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Team Canada soccer star Adriana Leon about winning an Olympic gold medal for Canada and the upcoming Olympic games.

15h ago

3:00
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads

Rebel News has taken ownership of a truck displaying Islamophobic messages in Toronto. As Tina Yazdani reports, the admission came after Toronto police launched an investigation and a local businessman offered a cash reward.

16h ago

1:35
Countdown to showdown: Biden and Trump prepare for first debate
Countdown to showdown: Biden and Trump prepare for first debate

The stage is set for the first U.S. Presidential debate on June 27. Julia Benbrook previews the historic showdown between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

17h ago

2:56
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland passes away at age 88
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland passes away at age 88

A look back at the legendary career of Canadian actor Donald Sutherland who has passed away at the age of 88.

20h ago

More Videos