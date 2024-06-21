Beneath offshore wind turbines, researchers grow seafood and seaweed

Workers aboard a small boat check lines of seaweed and mussels crops at Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm, about 15 kilometers off the Danish coast, Baltic Sea, Denmark, Tuesday June 18, 2024. (AP Photo/James Brooks)

By James Brooks, The Associated Press

Posted June 21, 2024 2:33 am.

Last Updated June 21, 2024 2:42 am.

KRIEGERS FLAK OFFSHORE WIND FARM, Denmark (AP) — In a small boat bobbing in the waves between towering offshore wind turbines, researchers in Europe’s Baltic Sea reach into the frigid water and remove long lines stretched between the pylons onto which mussels and seaweed are growing.

It’s part of efforts to explore multiple uses for remote wind parks far out at sea, such as fresh seafood production.

Run by the Swedish state-owned power firm Vattenfall and Denmark’s Aarhus University, the four-year project started in 2023 off the Danish east coast at Scandinavia’s largest wind farm, Kriegers Flak. With its first harvest just 18 months later, it’s already showing signs of early success.

“There’s an increasing competition for space on land and in the sea,” said Aarhus University senior scientist Annette Bruhn, who leads the project. “We can, in one area, produce both fossil-free energy and food for a growing population.”

With a capacity of over 600 megawatts, Kriegers Flak can power up to 600,000 households. Its 72 turbines deliver clean energy to nearby Denmark and Germany to the south.

But researchers saw other potential within the park’s 132 square-kilometer (51 square-mile) area.

The water between its spinning blades has been transformed into an experimental underwater seafood farm.

Four hundred-meter (328-foot) lines spread between the turbines grow seaweed and mussel crops. The seaweed was recently harvested for the first time.

“Seaweed and mussels are low trophic aquaculture crops, which means that they can be produced without the use of fertilizers. They take up nutrients from the sea and produce healthy foods,” Bruhn said.

Recent Aarhus University modeling suggests tons of fresh seafood could be produced annually by utilizing just a tenth of Denmark’s wind park area. Researchers say the benefits could go well beyond food production — mussel and seaweed crops could help improve water quality and capture carbon.

“These are non-fed crops that live from what they take up from the sea, they capture emissions instead of having emissions,” Bruhn said.

Researchers say now is the time to develop guidelines to encourage companies to plan for multiple uses of the ocean as European nations massively ramp up production of clean energy from wind turbines in the North Sea.

In 1991, Denmark became the first country in the world to install a commercial offshore wind park. More than 30 years later, nearly half of the Danish electricity production derives from wind turbines.

Driven to meet climate targets and reduce energy dependence on Russia, nine European countries, including Denmark, last year announced plans to quadruple current production to 120 gigawatts by the end of the decade, and move to 300 gigawatts by 2050.

Vattenfall bioscience expert Tim Wilms said there’s “huge potential.”

“We have so much untapped area within our turbines that is not being used,” he said.

“In some areas, it makes a lot of sense to combine with sustainable food” while in other areas “we might look into offshore solar.”

A growing body of research shows that offshore wind farms can have both positive and negative impacts on local ecosystems.

Offshore projects have been criticized for damage caused to the sea floor during construction, noise pollution and now debunked claims they caused whale deaths.

Meanwhile, the large boulders laid at the base of the turbines to prevent erosion can also act as artificial reefs attracting more marine life and protect from large-scale fishing operations.

Wilms said underwater surveys of older wind farms revealed structures “completely transformed”, overgrown with different species.

Liselotte Hohwy Stokholm, CEO of Danish think tank Ocean Institute, said more “knowledge about multi-use” developments was needed to understand how to combine human activities so that great areas of the ocean could become “strictly protected areas.”

Currently, efforts are on a limited scale, but researchers hope to soon take their knowledge to the extreme conditions of the North Sea, eventually upscaling to commercial food production.

“It’s very vital that we do it now because there’s so many questions we still need to have answered before we can do this in the right way,” said Bruhn.

____

Follow AP’s climate coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

James Brooks, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads

Rebel News has come forward to claim ownership of the controversial truck that's been spotted driving around Toronto displaying anti-Muslim messaging. In a post on its website, the right-wing media...

7h ago

Crash forces early closure of Highway 401 westbound express lanes in east-end Toronto
Crash forces early closure of Highway 401 westbound express lanes in east-end Toronto

Toronto emergency crews were called to the Markham Road and Highway 401 area at around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday.

2h ago

TTC CEO Rick Leary resigns
TTC CEO Rick Leary resigns

TTC CEO Rick Leary announced his retirement on Thursday. He said he will leave the transit agency on Aug. 30.

7h ago

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88
Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland has passed away at the age of 88. In a post on X, actor Kiefer Sutherland wrote a touching tribute to his late father, announcing the news. "I personally...

10h ago

Top Stories

Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads

Rebel News has come forward to claim ownership of the controversial truck that's been spotted driving around Toronto displaying anti-Muslim messaging. In a post on its website, the right-wing media...

7h ago

Crash forces early closure of Highway 401 westbound express lanes in east-end Toronto
Crash forces early closure of Highway 401 westbound express lanes in east-end Toronto

Toronto emergency crews were called to the Markham Road and Highway 401 area at around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday.

2h ago

TTC CEO Rick Leary resigns
TTC CEO Rick Leary resigns

TTC CEO Rick Leary announced his retirement on Thursday. He said he will leave the transit agency on Aug. 30.

7h ago

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88
Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland has passed away at the age of 88. In a post on X, actor Kiefer Sutherland wrote a touching tribute to his late father, announcing the news. "I personally...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads

Rebel News has taken ownership of a truck displaying Islamophobic messages in Toronto. As Tina Yazdani reports, the admission came after Toronto police launched an investigation and a local businessman offered a cash reward.

8h ago

2:56
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland passes away at age 88
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland passes away at age 88

A look back at the legendary career of Canadian actor Donald Sutherland who has passed away at the age of 88.

12h ago

0:56
LCBO extending hours ahead of potential strike
LCBO extending hours ahead of potential strike

The LCBO will be keeping its doors open longer in the days ahead of a potential strike by its 9,000 unionized workers on July 5th.

11h ago

2:26
Police hate crime unit investigating Islamophobic ad van
Police hate crime unit investigating Islamophobic ad van

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is investigating video of an advertising van spotted in Toronto spreading Islamophobic messaging. Michelle Mackey reports.
2:05
Canada's first lawyer from Mi'kmaq Nation receives honorary doctorate
Canada's first lawyer from Mi'kmaq Nation receives honorary doctorate

Indigenous lawyer and advocate Bernd Christmas has been a leading figure in Aboriginal law in Canada, and now has an honorary doctorate.  Audra Brown speaks to the man who has dedicated his career to helping First Nations communities.
More Videos