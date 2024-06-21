Cheering fans jam Edmonton plaza as Oilers force winner-take-all Stanley Cup final

Edmonton Oilers fans arrive for Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup final against the Florida Panthers in Edmonton, Friday, June 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By Fakiha Baig, The Canadian Press

Posted June 21, 2024 11:24 pm.

Last Updated June 22, 2024 12:12 am.

EDMONTON — Thousands of deliriously happy fans of the Edmonton Oilers roared as one Friday as the hometown blue and orange ran over the Florida Panthers to set up a winner-take-all Game 7 in the Stanley Cup final.

“We want the cup! We want the cup!” chanted fans inside Rogers Place, while the Oilers circled at centre ice with sticks skyward saluting all after the 5-1 win.

Outside the arena, fans whooped, hollered and cheered below the main viewing screen dominating the plaza known as the Moss Pit — named for the team’s late, much beloved locker room attendant Joey Moss — as the team’s signature “La Bamba” victory song played.

“I’m going to have no voice tomorrow, probably no voice next week,” said Jenessa Schafer, clad in her Oilers jersey, arm-in-arm with mom.

“The energy out here the entire game was beyond compare.”

The pair made a mad dash from their homes in Saskatchewan earlier in the day to join Friday’s Moss Pit viewing party

“We had to (come). This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance, and we couldn’t miss it,” said Clareen Schafer. “We’re just thrilled to be here and be a part of this electric atmosphere.

“It’s just the most unbelievable …,” she said, then paused.

“I mean — it’s Canadian.”

Fans dressed in Oilers jerseys, dominated by those in the home blue, accented by fans in road whites and retro oranges. Most sported the prime numbers of the team’s alpha players: 97 for Connor McDavid and 29 for Leon Draisaitl.

They wore hard hats and cowboy hats. There were mash-ups and crossovers, like the three fans who wore Oilers jerseys with Oiler-accented Star Wars storm trooper helmets.

Nearby, two fans piloted an Oiler-bedecked Zamboni at parade speed through downtown to the honks and horns of other drivers.

They held aloft oversized pictures of Draisaitl’s head and faux DIY Stanley Cup mugs. They sang and tossed a beach ball and chanted, “Let’s go, Oilers!”

LJ Muskwa, a fan since age nine, set the tempo, banging on a drum decorated with an Indigenous-themed Oilers logo.

There were hugs and high fives, horn honks, whistles and confetti when the Oilers took a 1-0 lead after the first period. The Oil kept rolling, grinding down the team nicknamed for an endangered Florida state species.

Japjot Singh, dressed in an Oilers white road jersey, said he’s been going to the Moss Pit since the first game this spring to cheer on the team he started following when he lived in India years ago.

“I’ve been a crazy fan of them. Every game matters to me. No matter how many games come and go, I’m going to be there for them,” he said.

The celebration has been going for two months in Edmonton, a city that has five Stanley Cups but has not won since 1990. The last chance came in 2006, when the Oilers lost in seven games to another U.S. Sun Belt squad, the Carolina Hurricanes.

Friday’s win puts the Oilers in rarefied territory. If they beat the Panthers on Monday in Sunrise, Fla., — less than an hour’s drive from downtown Miami — they become the first Canadian team since the Montreal Canadiens in 1993 to bring the cup back across the border.

And only one other team in NHL history has ever come back from three games down to win four in a row in a Stanley Cup final: the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs.

So, for thousands upon thousands of fans in the Alberta capital who have occupied this spring flag-waving, body-tattooing, chalk-drawing, face-painting and car-decorating everything in the symmetrically gooey oil drop logo, the way forward is simple:

Channel your inner Toronto Maple Leaf and, on Monday, Stanley is yours.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2024.

Fakiha Baig, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario Science Centre to close immediately after report finds roof at risk of collapsing
Ontario Science Centre to close immediately after report finds roof at risk of collapsing

The Ontario Science Centre will close at the end of the day on Friday after an engineering report found the roof is at risk of collapsing.

updated

1h ago

Edmonton Oilers defeat Panthers 5-1 to force Game 7 in Stanley Cup final
Edmonton Oilers defeat Panthers 5-1 to force Game 7 in Stanley Cup final

The Edmonton Oilers have done the improbable and forced a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup final. The Oilers defeated the Florida Panthers 5-1 in Game 6 at Rogers Place in Edmonton Friday, their third consecutive...

33m ago

Confusion over luggage delay leaves Ontario couple feeling 'abused' and frustrated
Confusion over luggage delay leaves Ontario couple feeling 'abused' and frustrated

Andy and Margaret Wright, who live in Port Rowan, ON, are teenage sweethearts who’ve been married for more than 50 years. They had been planning for years to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary...

11h ago

1 dead, 3 others injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan home
1 dead, 3 others injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan home

One person is dead, and three others are injured in a quadruple daylight shooting at a home in Vaughan on Friday. Authorities were called to a residence on Casa Nova Drive near Davos Road in the city's...

6h ago

Top Stories

Ontario Science Centre to close immediately after report finds roof at risk of collapsing
Ontario Science Centre to close immediately after report finds roof at risk of collapsing

The Ontario Science Centre will close at the end of the day on Friday after an engineering report found the roof is at risk of collapsing.

updated

1h ago

Edmonton Oilers defeat Panthers 5-1 to force Game 7 in Stanley Cup final
Edmonton Oilers defeat Panthers 5-1 to force Game 7 in Stanley Cup final

The Edmonton Oilers have done the improbable and forced a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup final. The Oilers defeated the Florida Panthers 5-1 in Game 6 at Rogers Place in Edmonton Friday, their third consecutive...

33m ago

Confusion over luggage delay leaves Ontario couple feeling 'abused' and frustrated
Confusion over luggage delay leaves Ontario couple feeling 'abused' and frustrated

Andy and Margaret Wright, who live in Port Rowan, ON, are teenage sweethearts who’ve been married for more than 50 years. They had been planning for years to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary...

11h ago

1 dead, 3 others injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan home
1 dead, 3 others injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan home

One person is dead, and three others are injured in a quadruple daylight shooting at a home in Vaughan on Friday. Authorities were called to a residence on Casa Nova Drive near Davos Road in the city's...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
‘Targeted’ shooting in a Vaughan home leaves one dead, 3 others injured
‘Targeted’ shooting in a Vaughan home leaves one dead, 3 others injured

Four people believed to be from the same family have been shot in a Vaughan home. One person is dead. And as Shauna Hunt reports, York Regional Police believe the victims were targeted.

6h ago

2:40
Ontario Science Centre abruptly closes for good
Ontario Science Centre abruptly closes for good

The Ford government says in just a matter of months, the Ontario Science Centre will no longer be structurally sounds for the public. As Tina Yazdani reports, critics are shocked by the sudden closure.

7h ago

3:00
Couple says retrieving delayed baggage was no easy task
Couple says retrieving delayed baggage was no easy task

A couple from Port Rowan reached out to Speakers Corner after what they call a very frustrating process to retrieve delayed luggage. Pat Taney Reports

8h ago

2:14
City exploring regulations on vehicle-for-hire industry with public consultations
City exploring regulations on vehicle-for-hire industry with public consultations

The city has tried it before -- but despite failing -- it looks like they are trying once again to potentially limit the number of Ubers and Lyfts on city streets. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
1:37
MP's want answers on foreign interference documents
MP's want answers on foreign interference documents

The House of Commons is on its summer break, but MPs at one committee remained in town, to question the public safety minister over documents withheld from the Foreign Interference Inquiry.
More Videos