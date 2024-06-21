CityNews 24/7 to live stream U.S. Presidential debate

CityNews 24/7 will live stream the U.S. Presidential debate next week — an event that’s being billed as one of the most consequential political showdowns in decades.

President Joe Biden, 81, will face off against Republican rival Donald Trump, 78, for 90 minutes on Thursday, June 27, in the first of two scheduled clashes.

The second debate won’t be until September, giving the public plenty of time to digest the participant’s respective performances on Thursday night.

The CNN debate, which will simulcast on CityNews 24/7, starts at 9 p.m. ET and will be moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

“You can argue this will be the most important debate, at least in my lifetime,” Democratic strategist Jim Messina, who managed President Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign, told The Associated Press.

What are the rules?

Both candidates have agreed to meet at a CNN studio in Atlanta with no audience.

Each candidate’s microphone will be muted, except when it’s his turn to speak.

No props or prewritten notes will be allowed onstage.

The candidates will be given only a pen, a pad of paper and a bottle of water.

There will be no opening statements.

A coin flip determined Biden would stand at the podium to the viewer’s right, while Trump would deliver the final closing statement.

What’s unique about this debate?

Never before in the modern era have two presumptive nominees met on the debate stage so early in the general election season.

Never before have two White House contenders faced off at such advanced ages, with widespread questions about their readiness.

Never before has a general election debate participant been saddled with a felony conviction. The debate stage meeting comes just two weeks before Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on 34 felony counts in his New York hush money trial.

How are they preparing and what can we expect?

President Joe Biden began an intense period of private preparations Friday at Camp David.

Biden’s team expects aggressive attacks on his physical and mental strength, his record on the economy and immigration and even his family.

The president’s aides have been reluctant to share details about his preparations, run by former chief of staff Ron Klain. But they’ve signaled he’s preparing to be aggressive and wouldn’t shy away from using the term “convicted felon” to describe his opponent.

Trump will stay on the campaign trail before going to his Florida estate next week for two days of private meetings as part of an informal prep process.

The ex-president’s allies are pushing him to stay focused on his governing plans but expect him to be tested by pointed questions about his unrelenting focus on election fraud, his role in the erosion of abortion rights and his unprecedented legal baggage.

What are the pundits and camps saying?

“It’s like the mirror test. Put a mirror under Biden’s nose, and if it fogs it up, he wins, right? That’s about what the threshold is for Biden,” Republican strategist and Trump ally David Urban said with a laugh. “Can Biden demonstrate that he’s mentally nimble? That’s the big question.”

“I wouldn’t have done the debate if I was him,” Democratic strategist Jim Messina said of Trump. “Why would you want to give him this air? He decided he wanted to do this to knock him out, and if he doesn’t, then I think he’s in real trouble.”

“Biden needs rehearsals with handlers to find some way to explain this mess he’s made of our nation,” Trump spokesman Brian Hughes said. “President Trump is always prepared to present to Americans his record of success and Biden’s weakness and failures.”