Czech man arrested in Croatia after explosion kills his 9-year-old child

By The Associated Press

Posted June 21, 2024 4:53 am.

Last Updated June 21, 2024 4:56 am.

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A Czech man has been detained in Croatia for allegedly allowing his 9-year-old child to take an explosive device from a military zone which later killed the child, Croatian police said on Friday.

The 46-year-old man on Wednesday entered a restricted military training ground in central Croatia without authorization where he allowed his child to pick up the explosive device and bring it back to the family car, said a police statement.

When the car later broke down along the way, the child took out the explosive device which then exploded, killing the child and wounding three people, the statement added. It was not immediately clear what kind of device the child had found.

Police did not reveal the sex of the child, though some reports said it was a boy.

The father is facing charges of “grave criminal acts against public safety” in connection with “endangering lives and property by a dangerous act or device,” police said.

Croatia, with its Adriatic Sea coastline, is a favorite tourist destination that is packed with visitors from the Czech Republic and other European countries during the summer season. The explosion happened on Thursday in an area close to the central coastal town of Zadar.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads

Rebel News has come forward to claim ownership of the controversial truck that's been spotted driving around Toronto displaying anti-Muslim messaging. In a post on its website, the right-wing media...

10h ago

7-vehicle crash forces closure of Highway 401 westbound express lanes in east-end Toronto
7-vehicle crash forces closure of Highway 401 westbound express lanes in east-end Toronto

Toronto emergency crews were called to the Markham Road and Highway 401 area at around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday.

34m ago

TTC CEO Rick Leary resigns
TTC CEO Rick Leary resigns

TTC CEO Rick Leary announced his retirement on Thursday. He said he will leave the transit agency on Aug. 30.

10h ago

Ontario considers housing data revisions after municipal concerns of undercounting
Ontario considers housing data revisions after municipal concerns of undercounting

TORONTO — Ontario is considering revising its tallies of how many homes are built in cities and towns across the province, after some complained that undercounting has cost them millions in provincial...

2h ago

Top Stories

Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads

Rebel News has come forward to claim ownership of the controversial truck that's been spotted driving around Toronto displaying anti-Muslim messaging. In a post on its website, the right-wing media...

10h ago

7-vehicle crash forces closure of Highway 401 westbound express lanes in east-end Toronto
7-vehicle crash forces closure of Highway 401 westbound express lanes in east-end Toronto

Toronto emergency crews were called to the Markham Road and Highway 401 area at around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday.

34m ago

TTC CEO Rick Leary resigns
TTC CEO Rick Leary resigns

TTC CEO Rick Leary announced his retirement on Thursday. He said he will leave the transit agency on Aug. 30.

10h ago

Ontario considers housing data revisions after municipal concerns of undercounting
Ontario considers housing data revisions after municipal concerns of undercounting

TORONTO — Ontario is considering revising its tallies of how many homes are built in cities and towns across the province, after some complained that undercounting has cost them millions in provincial...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads

Rebel News has taken ownership of a truck displaying Islamophobic messages in Toronto. As Tina Yazdani reports, the admission came after Toronto police launched an investigation and a local businessman offered a cash reward.

11h ago

2:56
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland passes away at age 88
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland passes away at age 88

A look back at the legendary career of Canadian actor Donald Sutherland who has passed away at the age of 88.

15h ago

0:56
LCBO extending hours ahead of potential strike
LCBO extending hours ahead of potential strike

The LCBO will be keeping its doors open longer in the days ahead of a potential strike by its 9,000 unionized workers on July 5th.

14h ago

2:26
Police hate crime unit investigating Islamophobic ad van
Police hate crime unit investigating Islamophobic ad van

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is investigating video of an advertising van spotted in Toronto spreading Islamophobic messaging. Michelle Mackey reports.
2:05
Canada's first lawyer from Mi'kmaq Nation receives honorary doctorate
Canada's first lawyer from Mi'kmaq Nation receives honorary doctorate

Indigenous lawyer and advocate Bernd Christmas has been a leading figure in Aboriginal law in Canada, and now has an honorary doctorate.  Audra Brown speaks to the man who has dedicated his career to helping First Nations communities.
More Videos