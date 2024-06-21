Driver shot at police officer during North York traffic stop, fled on foot
Posted June 21, 2024 7:48 am.
Last Updated June 21, 2024 7:52 am.
Provincial police are searching for a suspect after he allegedly shot at an officer during a traffic stop in North York early Friday morning.
Investigators say a Toronto OPP officer pulled the vehicle over just after 3 a.m. in the Lawrence Avenue and Allen Road area. The driver then discharged a firearm at the officer and fled on foot.
No officers were injured, and no other injuries were reported.
The area was searched but the suspect is still outstanding.