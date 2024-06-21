Family wants DNA testing on strand of hair that could hold key to care home resident’s death

This undated Yewdall family photo provided by attorney James Pepper shows Cheryl Yewdall, a woman with cerebral palsy and intellectual disabilities who died in January 2022. Yewdall's mother is suing the Philadelphia care home where she was found face down on the floor with a paper towel or disinfecting wipe in her trachea. (Yewdall Family/Courtesy of Pepper Law via AP)

By Michael Rubinkam, The Associated Press

Posted June 21, 2024 2:07 pm.

Last Updated June 21, 2024 2:26 pm.

A single black hair could help bring clarity to the mysterious death of a 50-year-old Philadelphia woman who choked on a large disinfectant wipe at a care home for people with development difficulties.

Staff found Cheryl Yewdall face down on the floor, lips blue and in a pool of urine. She was taken to a hospital but died five days later. The medical examiner’s office later said it couldn’t determine how the 7-by-10-inch wipe got in her airway — leaving unresolved whether Yewdall’s death was accidental or a homicide. No charges have been filed.

On Friday, attorneys for the victim’s family asked a judge to order DNA testing on a strand of hair that was stuck to the corner of the wipe — a potentially important piece of evidence missed by homicide investigators, according to the legal filing. A pathologist for the family detected the hair by magnifying police evidence photos of the wipe.

“Cheryl’s mom hired me to get justice for Cheryl,” attorney James Pepper told The Associated Press in an email. “The DNA analysis of this previously unaccounted single strand of hair holds the promise of getting Cheryl that justice.”

A wrongful death suit filed by Yewdall’s mother in 2022 casts suspicion on an unidentified staff member at the Merakey Woodhaven facility in Philadelphia. The motion filed Friday included a photo of Yewdall with mostly gray hair and some darker strands. The hair that Pepper wants tested is black.

“Plaintiff’s counsel needs to ascertain whether the hair located on the wipe or the wipe itself contains any DNA not belonging to Cheryl Yewdall,” Pepper and another lawyer, Joseph Cullen Jr., wrote in their motion, which also included two blown-up photos of the hair and the wipe. One of the photos depicts a blue-gloved hand holding the wipe — the hair strand clearly visible against the white material.

Pepper contacted the homicide detective assigned to Yewdall’s case as well as the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office last week, but “neither … have indicated a willingness to conduct additional testing on the wipe or any testing of the black hair plainly observed on the wipe,” the lawyers wrote in their motion.

Philadelphia police declined comment Friday. A message was sent to the attorney general’s office seeking comment.

The suit accuses a staff member at Woodhaven of jamming the wad down Yewdall’s windpipe. Merakey, a large provider of developmental, behavioral health and education services with more than 8,000 employees in a dozen states, has previously denied any responsibility for Yewdall’s death, which it called “a serious and tragic incident.”

Yewdall, who had cerebral palsy and profound intellectual disabilities, lived at Woodhaven for four decades. Evidence previously uncovered by the family shows Yewdall suffered a broken leg that went undiagnosed, and had other injuries at Woodhaven in the year leading up to her death on Jan. 31, 2022.

Yewdall, who had limited verbal skills, often repeated words and phrases she heard other people say, a condition called echolalia. In a conversation recorded by Yewdall’s sister, the suit notes, Yewdall blurted out: “Listen to me, a———. Settle down baby. I’m going to kill you if you don’t settle down. I’m going to kill you, a———.”

Pepper has said Yewdall’s outburst implied she had heard those threats at Woodhaven.

Merakey declined comment on the family’s request for DNA testing.

The Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania-based company plans to close Woodhaven in January 2025 and relocate dozens of residents to smaller community-based homes. It has said the closure is in line with state policy and a long-term national shift away from larger institutions.

Michael Rubinkam, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario Science Centre to close immediately after report finds roof at risk of collapsing
Ontario Science Centre to close immediately after report finds roof at risk of collapsing

The Ontario Science Centre will be closing immediately after an engineering report found that the roof is at risk of collapsing. According to the report, the more than 50-year-old building is at risk...

breaking

33m ago

One dead, 3 others injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan home
One dead, 3 others injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan home

One person is dead, and three others are injured in a quadruple daylight shooting at a home in Vaughan on Friday. Authorities were called to a residence on Casa Nova Drive near Davos Road in the city's...

updated

2h ago

Confusion over luggage delay leaves Ontario couple feeling 'abused' and frustrated
Confusion over luggage delay leaves Ontario couple feeling 'abused' and frustrated

Andy and Margaret Wright, who live in Port Rowan, ON, are teenage sweethearts who’ve been married for more than 50 years. They had been planning for years to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

ServiceOntario employee worked with auto theft ring to forge vehicle documents: police
ServiceOntario employee worked with auto theft ring to forge vehicle documents: police

Toronto Police say they've dismantled an auto theft ring that saw members allegedly conspire with a ServiceOntario employee to falsify documents, making stolen vehicles appear legitimate. Investigators...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario Science Centre to close immediately after report finds roof at risk of collapsing
Ontario Science Centre to close immediately after report finds roof at risk of collapsing

The Ontario Science Centre will be closing immediately after an engineering report found that the roof is at risk of collapsing. According to the report, the more than 50-year-old building is at risk...

breaking

33m ago

One dead, 3 others injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan home
One dead, 3 others injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan home

One person is dead, and three others are injured in a quadruple daylight shooting at a home in Vaughan on Friday. Authorities were called to a residence on Casa Nova Drive near Davos Road in the city's...

updated

2h ago

Confusion over luggage delay leaves Ontario couple feeling 'abused' and frustrated
Confusion over luggage delay leaves Ontario couple feeling 'abused' and frustrated

Andy and Margaret Wright, who live in Port Rowan, ON, are teenage sweethearts who’ve been married for more than 50 years. They had been planning for years to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

ServiceOntario employee worked with auto theft ring to forge vehicle documents: police
ServiceOntario employee worked with auto theft ring to forge vehicle documents: police

Toronto Police say they've dismantled an auto theft ring that saw members allegedly conspire with a ServiceOntario employee to falsify documents, making stolen vehicles appear legitimate. Investigators...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Couple says retrieving delayed baggage was no easy task
Couple says retrieving delayed baggage was no easy task

A couple from Port Rowan reached out to Speakers Corner after what they call a very frustrating process to retrieve delayed luggage. Pat Taney Reports

2h ago

2:14
City exploring regulations on vehicle-for-hire industry with public consultations
City exploring regulations on vehicle-for-hire industry with public consultations

The city has tried it before -- but despite failing -- it looks like they are trying once again to potentially limit the number of Ubers and Lyfts on city streets. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

16h ago

3:00
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads

Rebel News has taken ownership of a truck displaying Islamophobic messages in Toronto. As Tina Yazdani reports, the admission came after Toronto police launched an investigation and a local businessman offered a cash reward.

21h ago

2:56
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland passes away at age 88
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland passes away at age 88

A look back at the legendary career of Canadian actor Donald Sutherland who has passed away at the age of 88.
0:56
LCBO extending hours ahead of potential strike
LCBO extending hours ahead of potential strike

The LCBO will be keeping its doors open longer in the days ahead of a potential strike by its 9,000 unionized workers on July 5th.

23h ago

More Videos