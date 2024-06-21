Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre seeks to lead Quebec Liberal party

Ex-MP and former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre speaks at a news conference, Friday, June 21, 2024, in Quebec City. Coderre announced his decision to run for the Quebec Liberal leadership for the next election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 21, 2024 10:07 am.

Last Updated June 21, 2024 10:12 am.

MONTREAL — Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre is seeking the leadership of the Quebec Liberal party.

Coderre made the announcement this morning in Quebec City, pitching himself as a seasoned politician who can help the party find itself.

He says the Liberals are the only federalist party in Quebec and that he doesn’t want to keep debating another independence referendum.

Coderre is the first candidate to officially throw his hat in the ring and wants to run in the next provincial election in the riding of Bellechasse, outside Quebec City.

Coderre was a member of Parliament with the federal Liberals from 1997 to 2013, and served as mayor of Montreal from 2013 until 2017, when he lost to Mayor Valérie Plante.

The Quebec Liberals have struggled to find their footing since Premier François Legault led the Coalition Avenir Québec to power in 2018, and the party Coderre hopes to lead is polling in single digits with francophone voters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Four injured in targeted shooting at Vaughan residence: police
Four injured in targeted shooting at Vaughan residence: police

Four people are injured after they were shot at a home in Vaughan on Friday, York Regional Police said. Authorities were called to a residence on Casa Nova Drive in the city's Woodbridge area just before...

breaking

19m ago

'We need a cap': Toronto again considering a limit on rideshares like Uber, Lyft
'We need a cap': Toronto again considering a limit on rideshares like Uber, Lyft

It appears that City of Toronto officials are trying once again to potentially limit the number of rideshare companies, such as Uber and Lyft, on its busy streets. Uber and the taxi industry have discussed...

4h ago

Canada Soccer releases statement after racist comments directed at player
Canada Soccer releases statement after racist comments directed at player

Canada Soccer says it is deeply disturbed after one of its men's national team players was targeted by racist comments online after Thursday's Copa America opener. "Canada Soccer is aware and deeply...

2h ago

Heat warning lifted in Toronto following stretch of scorching hot temperatures
Heat warning lifted in Toronto following stretch of scorching hot temperatures

Environment Canada has lifted a near week-long heat warning for Toronto and other parts of the province following several days of scorching hot temperatures and muggy conditions. Similar heat warnings...

1h ago

