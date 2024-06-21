Whale-watching excursions off Rio de Janeiro’s coast begin captivating tourists

A humpback whale breaches off the coast of Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Thursday, June 20, 2024. The whale-watching season has begun for tourists taking part in expeditions to get close to the humpback whales coming from Antarctica in search of warm waters to breed and have their babies. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

By Gabriela Sá Pessoa And Diarlei Rodrigues, The Associated Press

Posted June 21, 2024 10:04 am.

Last Updated June 21, 2024 10:42 am.

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Famous for its beaches and vibrant parties in the Southern Hemisphere’s summer, Rio de Janeiro now has an attraction for winter: humpback whales.

The tourism agency of Niteroi, Rio’s sister city across the Guanabara Bay, on Thursday launched a whale-watching program that enables tourists to closely observe the mammoth mammals.

Between June and November, humpback whales migrate to Brazilian waters to breed. Around 25,000 humpback whales make a 2,500-mile (4,000-kilometer) journey from feeding areas in Antarctica to northeast Brazil. Most concentrate in the Abrolhos region, an area of coral reefs off the coast of Bahia and Espirito Santo states known for featuring the greatest marine biodiversity in the South Atlantic.

The whale-watching program is a joint initiative by the municipality of Niteroi and researchers from conservation initiative Amigos da Jubarte (Friends of the Humpback Whale), which also conducts scientific research during the tours.

“Tourism can be a tool for the protection of species,” André Bento, president of Niteroi’s tourism agency, told The Associated Press on an outing on Thursday. “I don’t think anyone who gets on this boat comes off the same way, right?”

That’s certainly true for Romina Gomes, a 49-year-old doctor from Rio, who was left awestruck after spotting five whales and four dolphins.

“Captivating, passionate, enchanting,” she said. ”I couldn’t have predicted such wonder, such beauty. The magnitude, the grace of a 40-ton animal that moves and dances with such lightness.”

As for the dolphins, they swam deftly alongside her boat and played in its wake.

The expedition set off from the Niteroi Yacht Club, and new boarding locations may be used as whale-watching tourism develops, said Thiago Gomes, Amigos da Jubarte’s director. Researchers have spotted, on average, five whales per cruise, he said.

“Besides that, we have spotted different species of dolphins, turtles and numerous seabird species,” Gomes added, saying that success depends on wind and sea conditions.

Each trip lasts about six hours, costing 550 Brazilian reais ($100) on weekdays and 600 reais on weekends. The guides follow federal environmental regulations that require vessels to stay at least 100 meters (328 feet ) from the whales, and for a maximum 30 minutes. That time limit is halved if a calf is present.

“This period is sensitive, and these norms are important not just for the animals, but also for us, for our safety,” said Luan Amaral, a 27-year-old researcher on the project.

___

Gabriela Sá Pessoa reported from Sao Paulo.

Gabriela Sá Pessoa And Diarlei Rodrigues, The Associated Press







Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Four injured in targeted shooting at Vaughan residence: police
Four injured in targeted shooting at Vaughan residence: police

Four people are injured after they were shot at a home in Vaughan on Friday, York Regional Police said. Authorities were called to a residence on Casa Nova Drive in the city's Woodbridge area just before...

breaking

17m ago

'We need a cap': Toronto again considering a limit on rideshares like Uber, Lyft
'We need a cap': Toronto again considering a limit on rideshares like Uber, Lyft

It appears that City of Toronto officials are trying once again to potentially limit the number of rideshare companies, such as Uber and Lyft, on its busy streets. Uber and the taxi industry have discussed...

4h ago

Canada Soccer releases statement after racist comments directed at player
Canada Soccer releases statement after racist comments directed at player

Canada Soccer says it is deeply disturbed after one of its men's national team players was targeted by racist comments online after Thursday's Copa America opener. "Canada Soccer is aware and deeply...

2h ago

Heat warning lifted in Toronto following stretch of scorching hot temperatures
Heat warning lifted in Toronto following stretch of scorching hot temperatures

Environment Canada has lifted a near week-long heat warning for Toronto and other parts of the province following several days of scorching hot temperatures and muggy conditions. Similar heat warnings...

1h ago

Top Stories

Four injured in targeted shooting at Vaughan residence: police
Four injured in targeted shooting at Vaughan residence: police

Four people are injured after they were shot at a home in Vaughan on Friday, York Regional Police said. Authorities were called to a residence on Casa Nova Drive in the city's Woodbridge area just before...

breaking

17m ago

'We need a cap': Toronto again considering a limit on rideshares like Uber, Lyft
'We need a cap': Toronto again considering a limit on rideshares like Uber, Lyft

It appears that City of Toronto officials are trying once again to potentially limit the number of rideshare companies, such as Uber and Lyft, on its busy streets. Uber and the taxi industry have discussed...

4h ago

Canada Soccer releases statement after racist comments directed at player
Canada Soccer releases statement after racist comments directed at player

Canada Soccer says it is deeply disturbed after one of its men's national team players was targeted by racist comments online after Thursday's Copa America opener. "Canada Soccer is aware and deeply...

2h ago

Heat warning lifted in Toronto following stretch of scorching hot temperatures
Heat warning lifted in Toronto following stretch of scorching hot temperatures

Environment Canada has lifted a near week-long heat warning for Toronto and other parts of the province following several days of scorching hot temperatures and muggy conditions. Similar heat warnings...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
City exploring regulations on vehicle-for-hire industry with public consultations
City exploring regulations on vehicle-for-hire industry with public consultations

The city has tried it before -- but despite failing -- it looks like they are trying once again to potentially limit the number of Ubers and Lyfts on city streets. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

11h ago

2:05
Canadian soccer star Adriana Leon's journey to the Olympic stage
Canadian soccer star Adriana Leon's journey to the Olympic stage

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Team Canada soccer star Adriana Leon about winning an Olympic gold medal for Canada and the upcoming Olympic games.

15h ago

3:00
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads

Rebel News has taken ownership of a truck displaying Islamophobic messages in Toronto. As Tina Yazdani reports, the admission came after Toronto police launched an investigation and a local businessman offered a cash reward.

16h ago

1:35
Countdown to showdown: Biden and Trump prepare for first debate
Countdown to showdown: Biden and Trump prepare for first debate

The stage is set for the first U.S. Presidential debate on June 27. Julia Benbrook previews the historic showdown between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

17h ago

2:56
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland passes away at age 88
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland passes away at age 88

A look back at the legendary career of Canadian actor Donald Sutherland who has passed away at the age of 88.

20h ago

More Videos