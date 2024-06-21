In a smoky long house, Indigenous leader seeks First Nations unity to save salmon

Indigenous dancers perform the Salmon Dance on Indigenous Peoples Day at the Mungo Martin House in Thunderbird Park, in Victoria, Friday, June 21, 2024. The dancers and Indigenous elders were celebrating wild salmon and the recent federal government decision to ban open net-pen salmon farms in B.C. waters in June 2029. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner

By Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press

Posted June 21, 2024 5:04 pm.

Last Updated June 21, 2024 6:26 pm.

VICTORIA — A beam of sunlight poked through the log beam roof of Victoria’s Mungo Martin House, creating smoky shadows as Indigenous dancers circled a fire in a celebration of wild salmon.

Members of the Namgis First Nation from the Alert Bay area of northern Vancouver Island gathered at the traditional long house to honour their deep connections to the fish on National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Eighty-two-year-old hereditary chief Chris Cook said he remembered years ago when local rivers and streams were filled with wild salmon.

“I’m not a scientist, but in my time when I walked this earth and I became a fisherman … you could walk on the fish,” he said on Friday. “What happened to them?”

Cook said over the years that coincided with the arrival of salmon farms on B.C.’s coast, there was steady depletion in wild fish numbers.

He said he and the Namgis hope the days of plentiful wild salmon will return after the federal government this week said it would ban open net-pen fish farms in B.C. waters by 2029.

Cook is pleading for unity among B.C. First Nations to rebuild wild salmon stocks.

More than 100 B.C. First Nations say they support the removal of open net-pen salmon farms, but about two dozen First Nations operate such farms and oppose their closure.

“I would like to say to the First Nations of the coastal people: come together with us,” said Cook.

“We have agreed with every tribal group from Alaska to the Fraser River. Come together so that we can make changes.”

He called on coastal First Nations to meet and unite to rebuild wild salmon stocks. “I am the salmon people,” Cook said.

“I am here. Let us meet some place so we can talk like this in our big house.”

Critics of the farms say they can spread disease and lice to wild fish although recent science indicates uncertainty over the risks.

Former federal fisheries minister Joyce Murray, who championed the phaseout of the open net-pen farms, attended the Namgis gathering.

“I can’t think of a better way to spend National Indigenous Peoples Day than right here with you in our honouring and celebrating wild salmon,” she said.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming also attended, representing the B.C. government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2024.

Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Ontario Science Centre to close immediately after report finds roof at risk of collapsing
Ontario Science Centre to close immediately after report finds roof at risk of collapsing

The Ontario Science Centre will close at the end of the day on Friday after an engineering report found the roof is at risk of collapsing.

updated

2m ago

1 dead, 3 others injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan home
1 dead, 3 others injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan home

One person is dead, and three others are injured in a quadruple daylight shooting at a home in Vaughan on Friday. Authorities were called to a residence on Casa Nova Drive near Davos Road in the city's...

0m ago

Confusion over luggage delay leaves Ontario couple feeling 'abused' and frustrated
Confusion over luggage delay leaves Ontario couple feeling 'abused' and frustrated

Andy and Margaret Wright, who live in Port Rowan, ON, are teenage sweethearts who’ve been married for more than 50 years. They had been planning for years to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary...

5h ago

Man charged in series of random downtown Toronto assaults
Man charged in series of random downtown Toronto assaults

Police have arrested a man investigators accused of randomly sucker-punching several people in downtown Toronto. Investigators say the first incident occurred on Thursday sometime between 9:15 and 9:30...

32m ago

