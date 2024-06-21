Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 21, 2024 5:54 pm.

Last Updated June 21, 2024 5:56 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,554.86, down 26.49 points):

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 17 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $25.58 on 46.8 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 49 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $52.71 on 29.7 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down 68 cents, or 1.4 per cent, to $47.20 on 22.4 million shares.

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX:CXB). Metals. Down six cents, or 3.2 per cent, to $1.80 on 20 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Financials. Up three cents, or less than 0.1 per cent, to $73.96 on 16.7 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 63 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to $50.23 on 15.7 million shares.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2024.

The Canadian Press

