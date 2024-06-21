Music Review: An uninhibited Gracie Abrams finds energy in the chaos on ‘The Secret of Us’

This album cover image released by Interscope Records shows "The Secret of Us" by Gracie Abrams. (Interscope Records via AP)

By Elise Ryan, The Associated Press

Posted June 21, 2024 12:08 pm.

Last Updated June 21, 2024 12:12 pm.

Singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams succumbs to a crush on “Risk,” the lead single of her frantic and melancholic sophomore album, “The Secret of Us.”

“Heard the risk is drowning / But I’m gonna take it,” she sings atop fast acoustic guitar, her vocals growing more frenetic as the production thickens. “Watch this be the wrong thing,” she exclaims in the chorus.

The track reveals an evolved, but familiar, Abrams. The 24-year-old singer-songwriter has let us into her diary before, but “The Secret of Us” is more intimate and less reserved than her previous work. This time, her songs aren’t recollections of waning heartbreak, long held insecurity or lingering guilt. They’re happening in real time, developing and dissipating on record.

That immersion is achieved through the album’s production, a collaboration between Abrams, her longtime collaborator Aaron Dessner and co-writer Audrey Hobert, with cameos from Taylor Swift and producer Jack Antonoff.

The great “Blowing Smoke” sets a biting critique of a lost flame to acoustic guitar and hums that are traded for electric instruments and shouts, as Abrams’ quips lean into frustration.

She belts on “Let it Happen,” where “Tough Love” starts with whispers on a train to Boston and ends with a euphoric drum beat and declaration of self-love: “I know now what I’m leaving for.”

Bonus track “Close to You,” produced by Sam de Jong and reworked after a clip of it went viral, lives more in the magnetic world of Lorde and Ellie Goulding’s 2010s hits than it does in Abrams’ own — but showcases a pop persona that peeks through on “The Secret of Us.”

The urgent melodies and breathless bridges on this confident album are progressed from Abrams’ past work — when her writerly, soft-sung, “sad girl” pop music was much more wistful and anxious.

The tracks that exemplify her new personality most clearly — “Risk,” “Blowing Smoke,” “us. (feat. Taylor Swift)” — are the album’s most interesting. It’s a shift that Abrams has linked to the period of growth between her last project and this one. That year and a half included a Grammy nomination and extensive touring on her own and opening for Swift.

The album’s sparkling centerpiece is “us. (feat. Taylor Swift).” Their voices weave together, harmonizing the album’s title atop a dreamy acoustic track produced by the duo, Dessner and Antonoff: “I felt it, you held it, do you miss us, us? / Wonder if you regret the secret of us,” they sing, with Abrams leading.

The feature from Swift feels like a stamp of approval for Abrams. And while references to annotated sonnets and Robert Bly could place this track within Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department,” it is recognizably Abrams in its youthful and thoughtful angst — as well as those private reflections on unrequited love.

“The Secret of Us,” paints a picture of an artist in motion, one who is discovering what excites her creatively as she navigates young adulthood. And by taking listeners along for that ride — the frustrations, vanities, chaotic crushes and all — she opens an exciting door for her future as an assured and energetic performer.

___

AP music reviews: https://apnews.com/hub/music-reviews

Elise Ryan, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

One dead, 3 others injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan home
One dead, 3 others injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan home

One person is dead, and three others are injured in a quadruple daylight shooting at a home in Vaughan on Friday. Authorities were called to a residence on Casa Nova Drive near Davos Road in the city's...

breaking

23m ago

Confusion over luggage delay leaves Ontario couple feeling 'abused' and frustrated
Confusion over luggage delay leaves Ontario couple feeling 'abused' and frustrated

Andy and Margaret Wright, who live in Port Rowan, ON, are teenage sweethearts who’ve been married for more than 50 years. They had been planning for years to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary...

13m ago

ServiceOntario employee worked with auto theft ring to forge vehicle documents: police
ServiceOntario employee worked with auto theft ring to forge vehicle documents: police

Toronto Police say they've dismantled an auto theft ring that saw members allegedly conspire with a ServiceOntario employee to falsify documents, making stolen vehicles appear legitimate. Investigators...

38m ago

'We need a cap': Toronto again considering a limit on rideshares like Uber, Lyft
'We need a cap': Toronto again considering a limit on rideshares like Uber, Lyft

It appears that City of Toronto officials are trying once again to potentially limit the number of rideshare companies, such as Uber and Lyft, on its busy streets. Uber and the taxi industry have discussed...

1h ago

Top Stories

One dead, 3 others injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan home
One dead, 3 others injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan home

One person is dead, and three others are injured in a quadruple daylight shooting at a home in Vaughan on Friday. Authorities were called to a residence on Casa Nova Drive near Davos Road in the city's...

breaking

23m ago

Confusion over luggage delay leaves Ontario couple feeling 'abused' and frustrated
Confusion over luggage delay leaves Ontario couple feeling 'abused' and frustrated

Andy and Margaret Wright, who live in Port Rowan, ON, are teenage sweethearts who’ve been married for more than 50 years. They had been planning for years to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary...

13m ago

ServiceOntario employee worked with auto theft ring to forge vehicle documents: police
ServiceOntario employee worked with auto theft ring to forge vehicle documents: police

Toronto Police say they've dismantled an auto theft ring that saw members allegedly conspire with a ServiceOntario employee to falsify documents, making stolen vehicles appear legitimate. Investigators...

38m ago

'We need a cap': Toronto again considering a limit on rideshares like Uber, Lyft
'We need a cap': Toronto again considering a limit on rideshares like Uber, Lyft

It appears that City of Toronto officials are trying once again to potentially limit the number of rideshare companies, such as Uber and Lyft, on its busy streets. Uber and the taxi industry have discussed...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
City exploring regulations on vehicle-for-hire industry with public consultations
City exploring regulations on vehicle-for-hire industry with public consultations

The city has tried it before -- but despite failing -- it looks like they are trying once again to potentially limit the number of Ubers and Lyfts on city streets. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

13h ago

3:00
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads

Rebel News has taken ownership of a truck displaying Islamophobic messages in Toronto. As Tina Yazdani reports, the admission came after Toronto police launched an investigation and a local businessman offered a cash reward.

18h ago

2:56
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland passes away at age 88
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland passes away at age 88

A look back at the legendary career of Canadian actor Donald Sutherland who has passed away at the age of 88.

21h ago

0:56
LCBO extending hours ahead of potential strike
LCBO extending hours ahead of potential strike

The LCBO will be keeping its doors open longer in the days ahead of a potential strike by its 9,000 unionized workers on July 5th.

20h ago

2:26
Police hate crime unit investigating Islamophobic ad van
Police hate crime unit investigating Islamophobic ad van

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is investigating video of an advertising van spotted in Toronto spreading Islamophobic messaging. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos