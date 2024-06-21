New York county reaches $1.75 million settlement with family of man fatally shot by police in 2011

By The Associated Press

Posted June 21, 2024 5:10 pm.

Last Updated June 21, 2024 5:12 pm.

SELDEN, N.Y. (AP) — A New York county has reached a $1.75 million settlement with the family of a man shot and killed by police in his home in 2011.

Suffolk County, on Long Island, has agreed to pay the settlement to the family of Kevin Callahan, County Legislator Rob Trotta, who chairs the Ways and Means Committee, confirmed Friday.

The Republican said the agreement was approved Thursday by his committee, which gives the go-ahead for large county settlements. He declined to comment further.

Callahan, a 26 year-old Selden resident, was shot to death by a Suffolk County police officer responding to a 911 call at his home in September 2011.

Callahan’s brother, Christopher, had called police after he said his brother told them there was a man with a gun inside the residence.

But the family claimed in a lawsuit against the county that the responding officer used excessive force. Police have said that when the officer arrived, Callahan attacked him. The officer then shot him because he believed Callahan was trying to take his gun.

This month’s settlement was reached before the Callahan family’s suit was set for a new federal trial on June 12. The civil case went to trial in 2015 and a jury sided with the county. But the family appealed.

Federal court records show attorneys for the family notified the court on June 10 that an agreement had been reached. The case was dismissed the following day.

Lawyers for the Callahan family didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment Friday. Requests were also sent to spokespersons for the county executive’s office, police department and police officer’s union.

