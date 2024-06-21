NY prosecutors urge judge to keep gag order blocking Trump from criticizing jurors who convicted him

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump enters at a campaign event Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in Racine, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

By Jake Offenhartz, The Associated Press

Posted June 21, 2024 10:39 am.

Last Updated June 21, 2024 10:43 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan prosecutors are urging the judge overseeing Donald Trump’s criminal hush money case to uphold a gag order that bars the former president from criticizing jurors, court staff or members of the prosecution that convicted him.

They agreed that one provision of the gag order, which prevented Trump from attacking trial witnesses in the case, could be lifted.

In court papers filed Friday, prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney’s office argued that portions of the gag order remained necessary given Trump’s “singular history of inflammatory and threatening public statements,” as well as efforts by his supporters to “identify jurors and threaten violence against him.”

“Since the verdict in this case, defendant has not exempted the jurors from his alarming rhetoric that he would have ‘every right’ to seek retribution as president against the participants in this trial as a consequence of his conviction because ’sometimes revenge can be justified,” the filing states.

The gag order, issued in March, prohibited Trump from making or directing others to make public statements about witnesses, jurors and others connected to the case. It does not restrict comments about the judge, Juan M. Merchan, or Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office prosecuted the case.

Attorneys for Trump have called on the judge to lift the order following the culmination of his trial last month, which ended in his conviction on 34 felony counts for falsifying records to cover up a potential sex scandal. Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing, is set to be scheduled on July 11.

Defense attorneys argue Trump should be free to fully address the case as he campaigns for the White House, pointing to comments made by President Joe Biden and the continued public criticism of him by his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen and the porn actor Stormy Daniels, both key prosecution witnesses.

“Now that the trial is concluded, the concerns articulated by the government and the Court do not justify continued restrictions on the First Amendment rights” of Trump, they wrote earlier this month.

In their letter, prosecutors agreed that the provision barring statements about trial witnesses no longer needed to be enforced. They said the restrictions on statements about prosecutors in the case — with the exception of Bragg — as well as court staff and their family members should remain in place.

Merchan is expected to issue a ruling soon, possibly before Trump’s June 27 debate with President Joe Biden.

Earlier this week, New York’s top court declined to hear Donald Trump’s appeal on the gag order, finding it does not raise “substantial” constitutional issues that would warrant an immediate intervention.

Jake Offenhartz, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Four injured in targeted shooting at Vaughan residence: police
Four injured in targeted shooting at Vaughan residence: police

Four people are injured after they were shot at a home in Vaughan on Friday, York Regional Police said. Authorities were called to a residence on Casa Nova Drive in the city's Woodbridge area just before...

breaking

17m ago

'We need a cap': Toronto again considering a limit on rideshares like Uber, Lyft
'We need a cap': Toronto again considering a limit on rideshares like Uber, Lyft

It appears that City of Toronto officials are trying once again to potentially limit the number of rideshare companies, such as Uber and Lyft, on its busy streets. Uber and the taxi industry have discussed...

4h ago

Canada Soccer releases statement after racist comments directed at player
Canada Soccer releases statement after racist comments directed at player

Canada Soccer says it is deeply disturbed after one of its men's national team players was targeted by racist comments online after Thursday's Copa America opener. "Canada Soccer is aware and deeply...

2h ago

Heat warning lifted in Toronto following stretch of scorching hot temperatures
Heat warning lifted in Toronto following stretch of scorching hot temperatures

Environment Canada has lifted a near week-long heat warning for Toronto and other parts of the province following several days of scorching hot temperatures and muggy conditions. Similar heat warnings...

1h ago

Top Stories

Four injured in targeted shooting at Vaughan residence: police
Four injured in targeted shooting at Vaughan residence: police

Four people are injured after they were shot at a home in Vaughan on Friday, York Regional Police said. Authorities were called to a residence on Casa Nova Drive in the city's Woodbridge area just before...

breaking

17m ago

'We need a cap': Toronto again considering a limit on rideshares like Uber, Lyft
'We need a cap': Toronto again considering a limit on rideshares like Uber, Lyft

It appears that City of Toronto officials are trying once again to potentially limit the number of rideshare companies, such as Uber and Lyft, on its busy streets. Uber and the taxi industry have discussed...

4h ago

Canada Soccer releases statement after racist comments directed at player
Canada Soccer releases statement after racist comments directed at player

Canada Soccer says it is deeply disturbed after one of its men's national team players was targeted by racist comments online after Thursday's Copa America opener. "Canada Soccer is aware and deeply...

2h ago

Heat warning lifted in Toronto following stretch of scorching hot temperatures
Heat warning lifted in Toronto following stretch of scorching hot temperatures

Environment Canada has lifted a near week-long heat warning for Toronto and other parts of the province following several days of scorching hot temperatures and muggy conditions. Similar heat warnings...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
City exploring regulations on vehicle-for-hire industry with public consultations
City exploring regulations on vehicle-for-hire industry with public consultations

The city has tried it before -- but despite failing -- it looks like they are trying once again to potentially limit the number of Ubers and Lyfts on city streets. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

11h ago

2:05
Canadian soccer star Adriana Leon's journey to the Olympic stage
Canadian soccer star Adriana Leon's journey to the Olympic stage

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Team Canada soccer star Adriana Leon about winning an Olympic gold medal for Canada and the upcoming Olympic games.

15h ago

3:00
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads

Rebel News has taken ownership of a truck displaying Islamophobic messages in Toronto. As Tina Yazdani reports, the admission came after Toronto police launched an investigation and a local businessman offered a cash reward.

16h ago

1:35
Countdown to showdown: Biden and Trump prepare for first debate
Countdown to showdown: Biden and Trump prepare for first debate

The stage is set for the first U.S. Presidential debate on June 27. Julia Benbrook previews the historic showdown between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

17h ago

2:56
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland passes away at age 88
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland passes away at age 88

A look back at the legendary career of Canadian actor Donald Sutherland who has passed away at the age of 88.

20h ago

More Videos